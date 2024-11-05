Dozens of popular bread and bun products recalled after pieces of metal found

The bread section is seen in a grocery store in Toronto. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 5, 2024 4:08 pm.

Dozens of popular bread and bun products have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) after pieces of metal were found in some of the products.

Wonder, No Name, Country Harvest, D’Italiano, and President’s Choice are among some of the well-known brands affected by the recall.

The affected items were shipped to Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products,” the agency’s recall notice warns.

It’s not clear if any injuries or illnesses have been reported from consuming contaminated products.

You can find a full list of the products being recalled here.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township
Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township

If you ever wondered what the horrors of an armed home invasion looked like, York Regional Police provided a glimpse on Tuesday, releasing home security video of two men bursting into a house in King Township...

1h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

6h ago

U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing
U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing

The U.S. election on Tuesday will also see voting occur for all 435 members of the House of Representatives along with a third of the senate.

2h ago

What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?
What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?

As Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the White House, Canadians are watching closely, eager to understand how each administration's policies may impact Canada's economy, trade...

8h ago

Top Stories

Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township
Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township

If you ever wondered what the horrors of an armed home invasion looked like, York Regional Police provided a glimpse on Tuesday, releasing home security video of two men bursting into a house in King Township...

1h ago

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

6h ago

U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing
U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing

The U.S. election on Tuesday will also see voting occur for all 435 members of the House of Representatives along with a third of the senate.

2h ago

What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?
What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?

As Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the White House, Canadians are watching closely, eager to understand how each administration's policies may impact Canada's economy, trade...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.

18h ago

1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.

21h ago

2:42
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts

While there has been an intense focus on the U.S. presidential races, politicians and political experts say congressional, state and local election races are just as important. Nick Westoll reports.

23h ago

3:00
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple

At least three arrested in connection to violent clashes outside a Hindu Temple in Brampton. Shauna Hunt with reaction from all levels of government, and the deep-seated issues in the community.

22h ago

2:47
What the U.S. election could mean for Canada’s economy
What the U.S. election could mean for Canada’s economy

From tariffs to trade, Canada has a lot at stake in Tuesday’s U.S. presidential election. Caryn Ceolin goes one-on-one with Canadian ambassador to the U.S. Kirsten Hillman about how Ottawa is preparing for either a Trump or Harris presidency.

23h ago

More Videos