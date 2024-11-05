Dozens of popular bread and bun products recalled after pieces of metal found

Dozens of popular bread and bun products have been recalled by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) after pieces of metal were found in some of the products.

Wonder, No Name, Country Harvest, D’Italiano, and President’s Choice are among some of the well-known brands affected by the recall.

The affected items were shipped to Ontario, Quebec, Newfoundland and Labrador.

“Do not use, sell, serve or distribute the affected products,” the agency’s recall notice warns.

It’s not clear if any injuries or illnesses have been reported from consuming contaminated products.

You can find a full list of the products being recalled here.