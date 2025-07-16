Peel Regional Police (PRP) have arrested and charged a man behind an alleged death threat made to Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown.

PRP said 29-year-old Kanwarjyot Singh Manoria of Brampton was taken into custody on Tuesday and charged with uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

Authorities noted that the alleged threats were made in June. Manoria was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

PRP said investigators believe the accused acted alone and is no longer an active threat to the mayor, his family or the community.

“My family and I wish to express our deepest appreciation to Peel Regional Police and Officers from 22 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau for their work,” Brown said on Wednesday. “We are relieved to learn they have apprehended an individual who allegedly made threats against us.”

Speaking at an unrelated press conference on Tuesday, PRP Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich said the force was providing Brown with security “out of an abundance of caution,” further adding that it’s not uncommon for police to give protection to elected officials amid threats, calling it “an unfortunate reality.”

Brown later said he felt confident that the Peel police would keep a close eye on him and his family.

The Brampton mayor has been vocal about cracking down on crime, recently urging that India’s Lawrence Bishnoi gang be designated a terrorist group.

“Violence and threats of violence have no place in a democracy,” Brown said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve the citizens of Brampton, and threats will not deter me from doing the job they elected me to do.”

With files from Michael Talbot of CityNews