Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township

If you ever wondered what the horrors of an armed home invasion looked like, York Regional Police provided a glimpse on Tuesday, releasing home security video of two men bursting into a house in King Township and shooting a neighbour who ran over to try and help.

Police were called to the residence in the Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail area on Monday, Nov. 4, 2023, at around 6:23 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, a 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers learned that a residence was broken into by two armed suspects,” A YRP release states.

“When a male not associated to the residence attended to assist the homeowners, he was confronted by the suspects who then shot him.”

The homeowners were inside at the time, but uninjured.

After the shooting, the suspects fled in a pick-up truck. Investigators say nothing was stolen during the ordeal.

On Tuesday, police released video from inside the home.

It shows the two suspects, dressed in black hoodies with reflective trim, inside the home. At one point one of the suspects aims a gun and fires a shot at the neighbour.

They two suspects are described as:

Suspect #1:

Male, tan skin

Approximately 5’8” with a medium build

Wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, black T-shirt with reflective trimming, black toque, black face covering, black shoes and black gloves

Suspect #2:

Male, Black

Thin build

Wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater with reflective trimming, black face covering, grey shoes

with white soles, white socks and yellow gloves Possible tattoos on right wrist area