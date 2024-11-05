Security video shows home invasion suspect shooting neighbour in King Township

A suspect in a home invasion shooting in King Township.
A suspect in a home invasion shooting in King Township. (York Regional Police./handout)

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 5, 2024 2:41 pm.

Last Updated November 5, 2024 2:50 pm.

If you ever wondered what the horrors of an armed home invasion looked like, York Regional Police provided a glimpse on Tuesday, releasing home security video of two men bursting into a house in King Township and shooting a neighbour who ran over to try and help.

Police were called to the residence in the Paradise Valley Trail and Fairmont Ridge Trail area on Monday, Nov. 4, 2023, at around 6:23 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, a 39-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Officers learned that a residence was broken into by two armed suspects,” A YRP release states.

“When a male not associated to the residence attended to assist the homeowners, he was confronted by the suspects who then shot him.”

The homeowners were inside at the time, but uninjured.

After the shooting, the suspects fled in a pick-up truck. Investigators say nothing was stolen during the ordeal.

On Tuesday, police released video from inside the home.

It shows the two suspects, dressed in black hoodies with reflective trim, inside the home. At one point one of the suspects aims a gun and fires a shot at the neighbour.

They two suspects are described as:

Suspect #1:

  • Male, tan skin
  • Approximately 5’8” with a medium build
  • Wearing blue jeans, a white hooded sweatshirt, black T-shirt with reflective trimming, black toque, black face covering, black shoes and black gloves

Suspect #2:

  • Male, Black
  • Thin build
  • Wearing black pants, a black hooded sweater with reflective trimming, black face covering, grey shoes
    with white soles, white socks and yellow gloves
  • Possible tattoos on right wrist area
Two suspects being sought in armed home invasion and shooting in King Township. (York Regional Police/handout).
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

4h ago

U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing
U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing

The U.S. election on Tuesday will also see voting occur for all 435 members of the House of Representatives along with a third of the senate.

16m ago

What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?
What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?

As Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the White House, Canadians are watching closely, eager to understand how each administration's policies may impact Canada's economy, trade...

5h ago

Here’s a look at some American voting traditions ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election
Here’s a look at some American voting traditions ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election

Millions of Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their final votes in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The latest polling suggests the race is a toss-up between Democrat Kamala Harris...

20h ago

Top Stories

U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5
U.S. Election 2024: Follow live coverage on Nov. 5

It's been an unpredictable U.S. presidential race and CityNews, along with 680 NewsRadio, has brought you the latest developments as they happened on-air and online. On Election Day, Nov. 5, 2024, we...

4h ago

U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing
U.S. election 2024: Why congressional and state races matter, and how it impacts governing

The U.S. election on Tuesday will also see voting occur for all 435 members of the House of Representatives along with a third of the senate.

16m ago

What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?
What would a Donald Trump or Kamala Harris win mean for Canada?

As Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump battle for the White House, Canadians are watching closely, eager to understand how each administration's policies may impact Canada's economy, trade...

5h ago

Here’s a look at some American voting traditions ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election
Here’s a look at some American voting traditions ahead of the 2024 U.S. presidential election

Millions of Americans will head to the polls on Tuesday to cast their final votes in the 2024 U.S. presidential election. The latest polling suggests the race is a toss-up between Democrat Kamala Harris...

20h ago

Most Watched Today

2:15
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election
Rachel Chernos Lin wins Don Valley West by-election

Rachel Chernos Lin has beat Anthony Furey in the Don Valley West by-election. Michelle Mackey has the results.

16h ago

2:40
Gusty and warm on Tuesday
Gusty and warm on Tuesday

Temperatures will be back up above 20 C this week before they start to drop back down again. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

18h ago

1:51
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election
Final day of campaigning in U.S. election

With less than 24 hours remaining before the polls close in the U.S election, Vice President Kamala Harris and former president Donald Trump delivered contrasting last pitches to voters in key battleground states. Mark McAllster reports.

19h ago

2:42
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts
U.S. congressional, down-ballot races important to watch too: experts

While there has been an intense focus on the U.S. presidential races, politicians and political experts say congressional, state and local election races are just as important. Nick Westoll reports.

20h ago

3:00
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple
Peel police continue to investigate after violent protest at Hindu Temple

At least three arrested in connection to violent clashes outside a Hindu Temple in Brampton. Shauna Hunt with reaction from all levels of government, and the deep-seated issues in the community.

20h ago

More Videos