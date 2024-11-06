Ontario man who bit off girlfriend’s nose dies at 47 of ‘natural causes’ in B.C.

Patches are seen on the arm and shoulder of a corrections officer in the segregation unit at the Fraser Valley Institution for Women during a media tour, in Abbotsford, B.C., Oct. 26, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 6, 2024 4:19 pm.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 5:34 pm.

The Correctional Service of Canada says Angel Jones, who was serving an indeterminate sentence in a British Columbia prison for biting a woman’s nose off, has died of natural causes at the age of 47.

Jones was declared a dangerous offender by an Ontario court in 2007 and jailed indefinitely for the crime, which the judge called an “evil act of stark horror” at the time.

The Correctional Service says in a statement that Jones was at the Pacific Institution Regional Treatment Centre in Abbotsford, B.C., and died in custody “of apparent natural causes.”

Jones was convicted of aggravated assault in 2004 after disfiguring his then-girlfriend, whom he’d believed was seeing another man while he was in jail.

He claimed in court that the victim’s nose “popped off” and that it was weak from the woman’s diet.

A pair of forensic psychiatrists found that Jones was a narcissistic psychopath who was likely to violently or sexually reoffend, and the court declared him a dangerous offender in June 2007, imprisoning him indefinitely.

