Two men are facing more than 150 combined charges in connection with an extensive $2.1 million auto theft scheme that police allege was being carried out from a car dealership in Toronto.

On Wednesday, authorities unveiled the results of Project Warden, which was launched in August 2024.

Investigators learned that two suspects, who were employed at a Toronto car dealership, allegedly used their roles to acquire and sell stolen cars to unsuspecting customers.

Police said the vehicles would be purchased from numbered companies, some owned by the two accused, who allegedly used funds from the Toronto car dealership. The two men are said to have created what authorities called “fictitious sales agreements” using altered Vehicle Identification Numbers (VINs).

The accused would then change Carfax reports that matched the fraudulent vehicle information, fooling buyers into thinking it was legitimate.

The stolen cars would be delivered to the buyer, with many realizing later the vehicle’s VIN did not match the car they had purchased from the two accused. Police noted that in some instances, some of the cars were falsely registered to people not listed on the sales documents.

TPS said investigators are looking into a potential link to an auto theft ring that authorities detailed in June 2024 that involved a ServiceOntario employee who allegedly falsified documents to make stolen vehicles appear legitimate.

Two men linked to as many as 22 fraudulent car sales

On Monday, Oct. 21, 2024, members of the Toronto Police Service (TPS) executed search warrants on residences, commercial garages, and vehicles, with investigators locating and recovering two suspected “re-vinned” cars.

TPS said the two men were connected to as many as 22 fraudulent car sales conducted under the guise of employees at the Toronto dealership.

“These initiatives have resulted in more than a dozen arrests, over 100 charges laid, and the recovery of more than 100 stolen vehicles, marking significant strides in our fight against auto theft,” said Detective Dan Kraehling.

On Wednesday, the accused were identified as 35-year-old Harris Bocknek of Barrie and 32-year-old Fadi Zeto of Mississauga. The two men face several criminal charges, including multiple counts of forgery, uttering forged documents, fraud over $5,000 and trafficking of property obtained by crime over $5,000, among other related offences.

Zeto was slated to appear in court on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2024, while Bocknek’s court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024.

Kraehling said during Wednesday’s press conference that other car dealership employees discovered the alleged criminal activities and contacted authorities.

Police released Zeto’s image in hopes that more alleged victims of car fraud would come forward.

“The goal of Project Warden was to locate and arrest individuals responsible for trafficking stolen vehicles within the City of Toronto,” said Kraehling. “We do believe there are more victims. If you recognize Mr. Zeto and he sold you a vehicle, please contact 53 Division at 416-808-5306.”