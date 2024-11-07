Collaborative robotics helping to increase productivity in the welding industry

Welding training
Courtesy: Josef Gas

By In partnership with Josef Gas

Posted November 7, 2024 7:30 am.

Last Updated November 6, 2024 4:21 pm.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article is presented to you by Josef Gas. The views or opinions expressed do not necessarily reflect those of CityNews and NewsRadio.

Robotics and industry have always walked side by side. From automotive assembly to healthcare and agriculture, robotic technology has developed to further advance our means of production.

Collaborative Robots, also known as cobots, are robots that are designed to interact and work alongside humans. Cobots have been in existence since 1996, but many industries are only now beginning to realize the importance of them.

Since their induction several decades ago, cobots have proven to be on the cutting edge of technology. They assist in automating unergonomic tasks like moving heavy parts, or machine feeding or assembly operations.

They have also demonstrated an immense popularity in the welding industry with their ability to perform intricate and impressive welds, as well as reliability and increased quality output. Safety is also first and foremost with collaborative robotics, something their designers have implemented from the onset. Robots traditionally require separate operation areas whereas cobots are built with advanced sensors to safely collaborate and work along side humans. They’re also programmed to work at lower speeds and with decreased torque strength.

ESAB cobot machine and welding example. Courtesy: Josef Gas

Josef Gas, a Canadian owned, family operated supplier of welding gases and welding equipment in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) has bought in on cobots and has been helping its customers reap the benefits. Richard Stangl, owner and operator of Josef Gas, says though it sounds complicated, its really isn’t.

Even if the customer is unsure whether a cobot can work in their work/welding shop environment, Josef Gas provides free onsite evaluations to determine whether OR which cobot is the right solution for them – if any.”

Jordi Ribas, who is a Red Seal Welding Technician at Josef Gas believes cobots are a must-have for his industry. “A collaborative robot is an easy entry to welding automation which increases worker productivity/output. Compared to legacy robotic cells the cobot is easy to use with its intuitive controls and can provide repeatable and consistent welds all day long. With training that we provide at Josef Gas, the customer can be up and running within hours.”

On the leading edge of technology, and as an authorized distributor for Miller, Lincoln, Fronius, Esab ,and Canaweld; Josef Gas has positioned themselves nicely as experts in the welding and cobot space. If you’re interested in learning more about how they can help your business get set up with a Collaborative Robot, visit josefgases.com.

