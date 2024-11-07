Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call

Yonge Street bike lanes
Bike lanes are seen on Yonge Street. CITYNEWS / Mark Douglas

By Liam Casey and Allison Jones, The Canadian Press

Posted November 7, 2024 3:17 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 3:20 pm.

Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call.

On Wednesday afternoon, the province tabled a bill that would extend the per-vote subsidy program, which funnels money to political parties, until 2027.

That bill passed third reading Thursday morning with no debate and is awaiting royal assent.

Government House Leader Steve Clark said he approached the opposition parties recently about the program, which was set to expire at the end of 2024. Premier Doug Ford had railed against the subsidy while running for the Progressive Conservative leadership in 2018 when he called it “political welfare.”

“This is something that will provide a level playing field and certainty into 2027,” Clark said.

“So it’s something we’re all on the same page — it doesn’t matter what political stripe, everybody’s agreeing.”

The government has also significantly reduced debate and committee time on a proposed law that would force municipalities to seek permission to install bike lanes when they would remove a car lane.

It also cut debating time to pass the fall economic statement legislation that enables $200 cheques to be mailed out to taxpayers.

Related:

The legislature resumed last month after an unusually long summer break, and Clark said since only four sitting weeks remain before the winter holiday break, he needs to get legislation moving.

“I accept what I inherited, which was a very limited time,” he said this week.

“I’ve been an MPP for 14 years. This is the shortest session that I can remember in recent memory and the government’s got a busy agenda. We want to get people moving. We want to get things done. And that’s exactly what’s going to happen in the next four weeks.”

Opposition leaders said Thursday the quicker passage of several government bills is yet another sign of an early election call, which Ford has not ruled out.

NDP Leader Marit Stiles said she wouldn’t be surprised if the government decided to end this legislative sitting early – as short as it already is – and not even come back after Family Day, the typical end to the winter break.

“Their whole focus has always been distract, deflect, and then get the hell out of here,” she said.

“I think the government’s getting ready for an election, without question.”

Green Party Leader Mike Schreiner said it seems as though the government wants all of its major legislation passed before the next break.

“I think the government is clearly trying to clear the decks because the premier is more interested in playing politics with a possible early election call than he is in actually governing for the people of Ontario,” he said.

Yet the opposition parties welcomed one sped-up bill: the voting subsidy extension.

That will see the Progressive Conservatives take in $1.2 million quarterly, the Liberals $715,000, the New Democrats $710,000 and the Green Party $178,000.

The subsidy is a “fair and equal way of ensuring that we fund democracy,” said Liberal parliamentary leader John Fraser.

“What it does mean is your vote doesn’t just count as a vote at the ballot box, it also counts as supporting the party that you voted for and putting forward the things that are important to you,” he said.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill
Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

1h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

4h ago

Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner
Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner

York Regional Police have released security video that shows a suspect running into the garage of a Markham home and shooting the homeowner. Officers were called to Digby Crescent near Aldergrove Drive...

3h ago

Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home
Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home

A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges for allegedly drugging and sexually two victims at his home more than two years ago. Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022....

2h ago

Top Stories

Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill
Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

1h ago

It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early
It's official: Minister says painful Gardiner Expressway project will be completed a year early

The province's Minister of Transportation confirmed on Thursday that construction on Toronto's Gardiner Expressway is ahead of schedule and will be completed sooner than anticipated. Prabmeet Sarkaria...

4h ago

Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner
Video shows suspect running into Markham garage, shooting homeowner

York Regional Police have released security video that shows a suspect running into the garage of a Markham home and shooting the homeowner. Officers were called to Digby Crescent near Aldergrove Drive...

3h ago

Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home
Toronto man charged for allegedly drugging, sexually assaulting victims at his home

A man from Toronto is facing multiple charges for allegedly drugging and sexually two victims at his home more than two years ago. Police said the first incident occurred on Tuesday, June 21, 2022....

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:29
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.

16h ago

2:41
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues

A Hindu priest has been suspended in the wake of several tense protests that have broken out at places of worship in Peel Region. Shauna Hunt reports

20h ago

2:41
United Way launches new community real estate initiative
United Way launches new community real estate initiative

With the rising cost of rent, community agencies are being priced out of the neighbourhoods they serve. Dilshad Burman with details on a new United Way initiative that aims to provide affordable spaces for such organizations.

20h ago

4:38
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory

Markets soar on both sides of the border after Donald Trump is elected President of the United States. And, as Ari Rabinovitch explains, the number of Americans interested in moving to Canada also appears to be on the rise.

21h ago

3:08
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?

Donald Trump is set to become the first convicted felon to become America's President. Michael Yoshida discusses Trump's historic victory, and what could happen to the remaining criminal cases against him.

22h ago

More Videos