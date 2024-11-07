SIU investigating after 1 person killed in shooting involving police in Orillia

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after one person was fatally shot and a police officer was stabbed in Orillia.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says police were called to Cochrane Street just before 2 p.m. Thursday and that an “officer-involved” shooting resulted in the death of one person.

The SIU said an officer was seriously injured in the incident but provided no further details.

In a release Thursday night, Orillia OPP said officers were called to an altercation at a residence on Barrie Road. An investigation led them to an individual on Cochrane Street.

“During the interaction, an officer was stabbed and sustained serious injuries,” police said. “The officer discharged their firearm and as a result, the individual was pronounced deceased at hospital. The officer remains in hospital in stable condition.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.