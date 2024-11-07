DEVELOPING

SIU investigating after 1 person killed in shooting involving police in Orillia

The Special Investigations Unit van
The Special Investigations Unit van is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 7, 2024 5:52 pm.

Last Updated November 7, 2024 7:48 pm.

The province’s police watchdog is investigating after one person was fatally shot and a police officer was stabbed in Orillia.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says police were called to Cochrane Street just before 2 p.m. Thursday and that an “officer-involved” shooting resulted in the death of one person.

The SIU said an officer was seriously injured in the incident but provided no further details.

In a release Thursday night, Orillia OPP said officers were called to an altercation at a residence on Barrie Road. An investigation led them to an individual on Cochrane Street.

“During the interaction, an officer was stabbed and sustained serious injuries,” police said. “The officer discharged their firearm and as a result, the individual was pronounced deceased at hospital. The officer remains in hospital in stable condition.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne
Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires last...

1h ago

Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill
Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

5h ago

Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call
Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call

Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call. On...

4h ago

Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations
Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries...

6m ago

Top Stories

Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne
Argentine prosecutors charge 3 people linked to the death of former One Direction star Liam Payne

Three people have been charged in connection with the death of Liam Payne, a former member of musical group One Direction who died after falling from the balcony of his hotel room in Buenos Aires last...

1h ago

Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill
Father charged with murder in death of 7-week-old baby in Richmond Hill

A father has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of his seven-week-old baby in Richmond Hill. Police say on Jan. 15, they were contacted by York Children's Aid Society...

5h ago

Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call
Ontario fast-tracking several bills with little or no debate, prompting rumors of an early election call

Ontario is pushing through several bills with little or no debate, including one that would extend voting subsidies to political parties, which opposition leaders say points to an early election call. On...

4h ago

Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations
Racist text messages referencing slavery raise alarms in multiple states and prompt investigations

WASHINGTON (AP) — Racist text messages invoking slavery raised alarm across the country this week after they were sent to Black men, women and students, including middle schoolers, prompting inquiries...

6m ago

Most Watched Today

3:01
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines

Nearly 1,200 city of Brampton employees, including transit workers, animal control, and City Hall staff have walked off the job citing a number of issues. Shauna Hunt reports on the state of negotiations.

5h ago

2:25
'We lost this battle': Biden addresses the nation after Harris election loss
'We lost this battle': Biden addresses the nation after Harris election loss

On the heels of Kamala Harris' concession speech, U.S. President Joe Biden is addressing the nation. Caryn Ceolin reports on his remarks from near the White House in Washington.

7h ago

2:29
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.

20h ago

3:16
Kamala Harris' presidential bid falls short
Kamala Harris' presidential bid falls short

Kamala Harris' attempt to win the presidency falls short after Donald Trump wins key battleground states. Mark McAllister looks at what went wrong for the Harris campaign.

23h ago

2:41
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues
Hindu Priest suspended from Brampton temple as fallout from violent protests continues

A Hindu priest has been suspended in the wake of several tense protests that have broken out at places of worship in Peel Region. Shauna Hunt reports
More Videos