What does Donald Trump’s return mean for Canada?

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in the end, it wasn’t even particularly close. And now Canada and the world can only prepare for what a second term of President Donald Trump might look like. As the United States’ closest neighbour, Trump’s plans have the potential to impact many aspects of Canadian life — from trade to immigration to defence spending, our next federal election and much more.

David Moscrop is a political writer and commentator, he’s also the author of Too Dumb For Democracy. “The economy, how people feel about the economy, and inflation, are still central issues, and we’re absolutely going to see them mirrored in the federal election here as core focuses, especially from the Conservatives,” says Moscrop.

So how is a Trump presidency most likely to impact Canada? What should we be doing now to prepare? And what should Canadians expect the next four years to bring?