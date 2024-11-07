The Big Story

What does Donald Trump’s return mean for Canada?

President-elect Donald Trump is pictured at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 6, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump is pictured at an election night watch party in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Nov. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

By Analysis by The Big Story podcast

Posted November 7, 2024 7:12 am.

In today’s The Big Story podcast, in the end, it wasn’t even particularly close. And now Canada and the world can only prepare for what a second term of President Donald Trump might look like. As the United States’ closest neighbour, Trump’s plans have the potential to impact many aspects of Canadian life — from trade to immigration to defence spending, our next federal election and much more.

David Moscrop is a political writer and commentator, he’s also the author of Too Dumb For Democracy. “The economy, how people feel about the economy, and inflation, are still central issues, and we’re absolutely going to see them mirrored in the federal election here as core focuses, especially from the Conservatives,” says Moscrop.

So how is a Trump presidency most likely to impact Canada? What should we be doing now to prepare? And what should Canadians expect the next four years to bring?

You can subscribe to The Big Story podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google and Spotify. You can also find it at thebigstorypodcast.ca.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Brampton city workers on strike, some services to be impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services to be impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

0m ago

Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing

A man has died after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area near Morningside...

16m ago

1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York
1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York

One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after an excavation pit reportedly collapsed on them in North York. Police were called to the Bayview and Ruddington Avenues area just...

11h ago

Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains
Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains

The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform but stopped short of ordering people...

8h ago

Top Stories

Brampton city workers on strike, some services to be impacted
Brampton city workers on strike, some services to be impacted

Brampton residents are being warned to expect some core city services impacted starting Thursday as hundreds of workers are now on strike. The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 831 represents...

0m ago

Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing
Man fatally stabbed in Scarborough, investigation ongoing

A man has died after being stabbed in Scarborough on Thursday morning. The Toronto Police Service (TPS) said officers were called to the Lawrence Avenue East and Kingston Road area near Morningside...

16m ago

1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York
1 dead, 2 in life-threatening condition after excavation pit reportedly collapses in North York

One man is dead and two others are in life-threatening condition after an excavation pit reportedly collapsed on them in North York. Police were called to the Bayview and Ruddington Avenues area just...

11h ago

Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains
Ottawa orders TikTok's Canadian arm to be dissolved; access to app remains

The federal government is ordering the dissolution of TikTok's Canadian business after a national security review of the Chinese company behind the social media platform but stopped short of ordering people...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
The world's war zones react to the election of Donald Trump
The world's war zones react to the election of Donald Trump

The leaders of Ukraine and Israel have both congratulated Donald Trump on his return to the White House, but each country has different hopes and fears for a second Trump presidency.

10h ago

4:38
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory
Business Report: Markets soar after Trump victory

Markets soar on both sides of the border after Donald Trump is elected President of the United States. And, as Ari Rabinovitch explains, the number of Americans interested in moving to Canada also appears to be on the rise.

13h ago

3:08
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?
What happens to Trump's legal cases after historic victory?

Donald Trump is set to become the first convicted felon to become America's President. Michael Yoshida discusses Trump's historic victory, and what could happen to the remaining criminal cases against him.

14h ago

2:09
How will a second Trump presidency affect Canada?
How will a second Trump presidency affect Canada?

Caryn Ceolin has the latest from Washington, D.C., including what a second Donald Trump win means for Canada.

18h ago

2:56
Donald Trump wins the White House
Donald Trump wins the White House

Donald Trump will be returning to the White House in January 2025 after being elected the 47th President of the United States.

18h ago

More Videos