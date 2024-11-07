Weekend need-to-know: CN Tower Climb and last weekend of Royal Winter Fair

It’ll be your last chance to check out the Royal Winter Fair this year and your only chance to climb the CN Tower. Keep in mind there is a subway closure and a GO Train service adjustment this week.

CN Tower Climb for United Way

If you are looking to challenge yourself to reach new heights, the CN Tower Climb is the place to be this weekend.

Climbers raising money for the United Way will conquer 1,776 steps to the top of the CN Tower, the tallest building in the Western Hemisphere.

The money help the United Way fight local poverty in Toronto, Peel and York Region.

You can still sign up on their website.

Last weekend of Royal Winter Fair

The annual Royal Winter Fair will end this weekend at Exhibition Place.

It will be your last chance to check out the world’s largest combined indoor agricultural and equestrian show. The event celebrates the best in agriculture, local food, and equestrian competitions from across the country. Its Royal Ambassadors this year are Dawson and Pacey, two charismatic alpacas.

Tkaronto Music Festival

The Tkaronto Music Festival 2024, which celebrates Indigenous musical excellence, is back with three nights of live music from November 7 to 9 2024 at the TD Music Hall at Massey Hall.

It will featuring artists from across Turtle Island, putting the spotlight on Indigenous talent and featuring the best in contemporary Indigenous music with headliners The Halluci Nation, Tanya Tagaq and Blue Moon Marquee TKMF.

More details and tickets can be found on their website.

Remembrance Race

The annual Remembrance Race is happening this Sunday ahead of Remembrance Day on Monday. It will start at Humber Bay Park in Toronto at the Mimico Creek Bridge and participants have the options include a five kilometre run and a kid’s 400m dash.

All the proceeds will go to the Royal Canadian Legion.

TTC/GO Closures

Line 2 weekend closure

There will be no subway service between Kipling and Keele stations on Saturday, November 9 and Sunday, November 10 due to planned track work. Shuttle buses will operate. Regular service will resume Monday, November 11 by 6 a.m.

Lakeshore East and Stouffville GO service adjustment

Starting late evening on Friday, November 8 until end of service on Sunday, November 10, Lakeshore East rail service will be temporarily modified to accommodate critical track work. During this time, trains will only run between Pickering GO and Durham College Oshawa GO and will operate every 30 minutes. GO shuttle buses will operate at Pickering GO station and run express to Union Station Bus Terminal.

There will be no GO Transit service at Danforth, Scarborough, Eglinton, Guildwood, and Rouge Hill GO stations. Customers traveling to and from those stations are encouraged to use local transit options.

Also, starting late evening on Friday, November 8 until end of service on Sunday, November 10, the Stouffville line rail service will be temporarily modified to accommodate critical track work

During this time, Stouffville Line trains will begin and end at Kennedy GO station. There will be no train service between Kennedy and Union GO stations.

Customers travelling between Kennedy GO and Union Station are encouraged to use the TTC.

Road closures

Gardiner Expressway closure

As part of the long-term construction plan on the Gardiner Expressway, one westbound lane and one eastbound lane are closed between Dufferin Street and Strachan Avenue. The eastbound on-ramp from Lake Shore Boulevard at Jameson Avenue is also closed.

Temporary closures