Marner, Tavares power Matthews-less Maple Leafs over Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings' goaltender Cam Talbot (39) makes a save as Moritz Seider (53) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) look on
Detroit Red Wings' goaltender Cam Talbot (39) makes a save as Moritz Seider (53) and Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies (23) look on during second period NHL hockey action in Toronto on Friday, November 8, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 8, 2024 10:14 pm.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs topped the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Friday night.

John Tavares added two goals of his own, including one into an empty net, for Toronto (8-5-2). Anthony Stolarz made 21 saves and Morgan Rielly added two assists. 

Marner has a goal and 10 assists as part of a seven-game point streak.

Dylan Larkin replied for Detroit (6-6-1). Cam Talbot stopped 17 shots.

Toronto placed Auston Matthews (upper-body injury) on injured reserve before the game. The three-time Maurice (Rocket) Richard Trophy winner as the NHL’s leading goal-scorer also sat out Tuesday’s 4-0 victory over the Boston Bruins. 

Matthews is eligible to return to the lineup Tuesday when the Leafs welcome the Ottawa Senators.

The members of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s class of 2024 were honoured before the opening faceoff. 

Shea Weber, Pavel Datsyuk, Jeremy Roenick, Natalie Darwitz and Krissy Wendell will be enshrined Monday in the player category. David Poile and Colin Campbell are set to go in as builders. 

Takeaways 

Leafs: Toronto is now 37-19-2 all-time in the regular season minus Matthews. The club also won two playoff games last spring against Boston without its star sniper.

Wings: Larkin, Detroit’s captain, scored for the fifth time in four games to give him a team-leading nine goals.

Key moment 

Tavares snapped a 1-1 tie in the second period on the power play when he fired his sixth goal of the season past Talbot.

Key stat 

The Leafs have scored six times on their last 10 power-play opportunities after starting the season an ugly 3-for-39.

Up next 

Toronto continues a four-game homestand Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens, while Detroit hosts the New York Rangers.

Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in 'show of good faith': union
Brampton city buses allowed to cross picket lines in 'show of good faith': union

The union representing striking City of Brampton workers says it will allow buses to cross the picket lines starting Friday night. Fabio Gazzola, president of CUPE Local 831, told CityNews the decision...

25m ago

Police investigate after man turns up at hospital with stab wounds
Police investigate after man turns up at hospital with stab wounds

Toronto police are investigating after a man was stabbed in North York on Friday night. Police say a man showed up at a Toronto hospital suffering from stab wounds. He was then taken to a trauma centre...

3h ago

Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region
Suspended Hindu priest reinstated following violent protests in Peel Region

A Hindu priest suspended in the wake of violent protests between demonstrators at Hindu and Sikh places of worship in Peel Region earlier this week has been reinstated. The Hindu Canadian Foundation...

6h ago

Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions
Sellers of RV trailer say they were scammed despite taking precautions

Bob Francoeur, and his wife Kim, love the outdoors and have visited different locations around Canada, with their RV trailer in tow. “It’s a Keystone residence, a 40-foot trailer and when we bought...

10h ago

1:49
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles

The gorilla troupe at the zoo continues to mourn the loss of their elder, Charles. Audra Brown with an update on how the family is coping one week after the passing of the silverback leader, and how zoo staff are monitoring their wellbeing.

4h ago

2:28
Sunshine to start, rain to end the weekend
Sunshine to start, rain to end the weekend

A mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with temperatures in the single digits before rain moves in Sunday afternoon and evening.

5h ago

2:16
Waterloo couple thought they took all the right precautions, but still fell victim to a suspected scam
Waterloo couple thought they took all the right precautions, but still fell victim to a suspected scam

Bob Francoeur and his wife are speaking out after they lost $50,000 in a suspected scam after putting a high ticket item up for sale online.

10h ago

8:29
Exclusive: Operation Lobe: an 800km journey to safety that Canadians don't know about
Exclusive: Operation Lobe: an 800km journey to safety that Canadians don't know about

Most Canadians likely haven’t heard about Operation Lobe after it successfully completed its mission to evacuate the Canadian Embassy in Libya during a near civil war. Cristina Howorun has more on the growing calls to recognize the mission.

9h ago

2:11
Report shows national rent price decline
Report shows national rent price decline

A new report reveals for the first time in three years, rent prices across Canada have dropped. Melissa Nakhavoly with what’s driving this shift.

23h ago

