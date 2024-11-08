Mother searches for answers 18 years after murder of Patrick Santos on Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files

Photo of Patrick Santos.
Photo of Patrick Santos.

By Fil Martino

Posted November 8, 2024 5:35 am.

On this week’s episode of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast,  680’s Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV take a look at the unsolved murder of 21-year-old Patrick Santos of Toronto.

Santos was found in the backyard of his father’s Scarborough home on September 17th, 2006. His feet and hands were bound and tape was wrapped around his head. Toronto Police Detective Stella Karras says the cause of death was asphyxiation.

“We do have a DNA profile that we believe is the offender in this case, but for years it wasn’t hitting on anything. It wasn’t bringing us to any individual,” said Detective Karras. “I can say we have just started the process of uploading that profile into the genetic databases to see if we can find some familial line to try and determine who this belongs to.”

Related:

Patrick’s mother Juliet is still looking for answers and justice years after her son’s death.

“I asked God why would someone hurt my son. My son is so kind and helpful to everyone,” said Juliet.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files is available on the Frequency Podcast Network

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Inside the bitter battle to bring down the butter bandits
Inside the bitter battle to bring down the butter bandits

It's been a tough news week, let's end it on a butter note. Thieves in Guelph, Ontario—but not just in Guelph, Ontario—have been stealing hundreds of pounds of butter from grocery stores, making off...

2m ago

SIU investigating after 1 man killed in shooting involving police in Orillia
SIU investigating after 1 man killed in shooting involving police in Orillia

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot and a police officer was stabbed in Orillia. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Ontario Provincial Police...

6h ago

1 arrested, 2 others sought following violent demonstration at Hindu temple in Brampton
1 arrested, 2 others sought following violent demonstration at Hindu temple in Brampton

Police in Peel Region have arrested one man and have issued arrest warrants for two others after violence broke out at a Hindu temple in Brampton earlier this week. Police were called to a large demonstration...

7h ago

Toronto mayor rejects using notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Toronto mayor rejects using notwithstanding clause to clear encampments

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is rejecting an offer from the province to use a legislative hammer to help deal with the issue of encampments. Premier Doug Ford says he's heard from a number of mayors urging...

8h ago

Top Stories

Inside the bitter battle to bring down the butter bandits
Inside the bitter battle to bring down the butter bandits

It's been a tough news week, let's end it on a butter note. Thieves in Guelph, Ontario—but not just in Guelph, Ontario—have been stealing hundreds of pounds of butter from grocery stores, making off...

2m ago

SIU investigating after 1 man killed in shooting involving police in Orillia
SIU investigating after 1 man killed in shooting involving police in Orillia

The province's police watchdog is investigating after a 26-year-old man was fatally shot and a police officer was stabbed in Orillia. The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says Ontario Provincial Police...

6h ago

1 arrested, 2 others sought following violent demonstration at Hindu temple in Brampton
1 arrested, 2 others sought following violent demonstration at Hindu temple in Brampton

Police in Peel Region have arrested one man and have issued arrest warrants for two others after violence broke out at a Hindu temple in Brampton earlier this week. Police were called to a large demonstration...

7h ago

Toronto mayor rejects using notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Toronto mayor rejects using notwithstanding clause to clear encampments

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow is rejecting an offer from the province to use a legislative hammer to help deal with the issue of encampments. Premier Doug Ford says he's heard from a number of mayors urging...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:34
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments
Toronto mayor rejects using the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments

Toronto mayor Olivia Chow is urging people to not reject soon to be announced homeless shelters in their communities. Chow will not join other mayors in asking the Premier to invoke the notwithstanding clause to clear encampments.

12h ago

0:32
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking
'Raygun' retires from competitive breaking

Controversial Olympian Rachael 'Raygun' Gunn announces her retirement from competitive breaking. Gunn's performance at the Paris Olympics drew ridicule from around the world.

15h ago

3:01
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines
City of Brampton workers hit the picket lines

Nearly 1,200 city of Brampton employees, including transit workers, animal control, and City Hall staff have walked off the job citing a number of issues. Shauna Hunt reports on the state of negotiations.

15h ago

2:25
'We lost this battle': Biden addresses the nation after Harris election loss
'We lost this battle': Biden addresses the nation after Harris election loss

On the heels of Kamala Harris' concession speech, U.S. President Joe Biden is addressing the nation. Caryn Ceolin reports on his remarks from near the White House in Washington.

17h ago

2:29
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers
Strike deadline looms for Brampton city workers

Municipal workers with CUPE 831 are in a legal strike position as of Thursday if a deal cannot be made with the city of Brampton. As Michelle Mackey reports, officials are warning that city services like transit will be impacted.
More Videos