On this week’s episode of the “Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files” podcast, 680’s Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV take a look at the unsolved murder of 21-year-old Patrick Santos of Toronto.

Santos was found in the backyard of his father’s Scarborough home on September 17th, 2006. His feet and hands were bound and tape was wrapped around his head. Toronto Police Detective Stella Karras says the cause of death was asphyxiation.

“We do have a DNA profile that we believe is the offender in this case, but for years it wasn’t hitting on anything. It wasn’t bringing us to any individual,” said Detective Karras. “I can say we have just started the process of uploading that profile into the genetic databases to see if we can find some familial line to try and determine who this belongs to.”

Patrick’s mother Juliet is still looking for answers and justice years after her son’s death.

“I asked God why would someone hurt my son. My son is so kind and helpful to everyone,” said Juliet.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact investigators or Crime Stoppers.

Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files is available on the Frequency Podcast Network