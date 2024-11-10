Canadian soldier turns to peer support to help veterans fighting daily battles

A Canadian flag sits on a Canadian Armed Forces member's uniform in Trenton, Ont., Oct. 16, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

By Shilpa Downton

Posted November 10, 2024 1:59 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 2:33 pm.

Imagine being deployed to fight for your country, then returning home and still feeling like you’re in a warzone.

The transition back to everyday life after serving on the frontline can be daunting with flashbacks, sounds, and smells that bring you back to the warzone.

It’s something John Senior, a peer support worker with OSI-Can, knows firsthand. He served in the Canadian Armed Forces for over 20 years.

The flashbacks, sounds, and smells can feel like a constant fight for life.

He says that’s the reality for many veterans fighting a daily battle to transition back to civilian life.

“The smell of my army truck because of the diesel, a kid crying in a certain way, could be a trigger,” Senior told 660 NewsRadio.

But there’s often pushback from frontline service members to seek professional help for fear of being stripped of their identity.

“If a doctor says you’re unfit for service, you can’t carry a gun if you’re a cop. You can’t intubate people and fix them if you’re EMS. You’re not going to climb that ladder and that fire truck if you’re a firefighter. You’re not going to deploy for the military if a doctor says you’re unfit for service,” Senior said.

“There’s a massive level of fear.”

He says structure, routine, discipline, and service are the pillars of a soldier’s career, and the road back to everyday life isn’t easy to navigate.

“That duty, that on-call duty, that feeling of importance. When you leave the military, that part of your life is finished. And a lot of people have a hard time and struggle with that,” Senior said.

Veterans would have been part of a large community of hundreds while in a regiment or battalion.

Senior says moving into a smaller community can sometimes feel “claustrophobic.”

“Hard to put that genie back into the bottle is what it really comes down to.”

With these experiences and understanding of veterans, Senior now dedicates his time to helping service members recover from PTSD and trauma through peer support.

He says peer support is an important bridge for veterans to cross if they need clinical therapy and help to overcome the fear and stigma they may have with approaching help.

“The peer support gets people ready to get into clinical, to take away the stigma, and to help alleviate that white coat syndrome, and to walk beside the person to start their healing journey,” Senior said.

According to Peer Support Canada, peer support is “emotional and practical support between people who share a common experience, such as a mental health challenge or substance use health challenge.”

Peer support workers, like Senior, will have lived through similar experiences to the one they speak with, and are trained to support others.

OSI-Can offers free and confidential one-on-one and group peer support to vets, first responders, and their families affected by PTSD and trauma.

More information can be found online.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

6h ago

3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously injured after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city west of Belleville, Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

50m ago

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes killed dozens of people including children on Sunday in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza, as the world watched for signs of how the U.S. election might...

1h ago

Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior
Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior

Investigators in Peel Region are on the hunt for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 80-year-old man on Friday. Officers say the victim was crossing the street...

32m ago

Top Stories

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

6h ago

3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously injured after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city west of Belleville, Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

50m ago

Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza
Israeli strikes kill dozens in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip (AP) — Israeli strikes killed dozens of people including children on Sunday in Lebanon and isolated northern Gaza, as the world watched for signs of how the U.S. election might...

1h ago

Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior
Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior

Investigators in Peel Region are on the hunt for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 80-year-old man on Friday. Officers say the victim was crossing the street...

32m ago

Most Watched Today

3:04
Wet end to the weekend
Wet end to the weekend

A mostly cloudy day on Sunday with periods of rain starting in the afternoon and continuing in the evening.

21h ago

2:06
'Fight for Bikes' rally takes over Toronto
'Fight for Bikes' rally takes over Toronto

Hundreds of cyclists descended on the downtown core this afternoon to have their voices heard over Doug Ford's plans to remove some key bike lanes. The protest began at Christie Pitts, with bikers of all ages and skills pledging to fight Bill 212 and

21h ago

2:51
Plaintiffs push to include scathing report exposing anti-Black racism in class action lawsuit
Plaintiffs push to include scathing report exposing anti-Black racism in class action lawsuit

An emergency motion was filed to introduce a report exposing anti-Black discrimination within Canada's federal public service. Rhianne Campbell explores how this could tip the scales in the $2.5 billion class action lawsuit.

15h ago

1:49
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles
Toronto Zoo gorillas continue to mourn the loss of their leader Charles

The gorilla troupe at the zoo continues to mourn the loss of their elder, Charles. Audra Brown with an update on how the family is coping one week after the passing of the silverback leader, and how zoo staff are monitoring their wellbeing.
3:17
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures
New study quantifies impact of safe consumption site closures

A new study suggests that closing some safe consumption sites in Toronto will not only result in hundreds of people losing access to potentially life saving services, but it could also lead to an increase in overdoses. Dilshad Burman reports.
More Videos