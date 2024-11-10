Man shot by 2 Hamilton police officers did not appear to shoot: SIU

A Hamilton police cruiser is seen outside an apartment building on Main Street West
A Hamilton police cruiser is seen outside an apartment building on Main Street West on Nov. 9, 2024. CITYNEWS/CHCH

By John Marchesan

Posted November 10, 2024 7:36 pm.

Last Updated November 10, 2024 9:01 pm.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit say a 43-year-old man who was shot by police at a Hamilton apartment building on Saturday has died of his injuries.

The SIU says Hamilton police were called to an apartment building on Main Street West around 5 p.m. after reports a man was acting in a threatening manner

When police arrived they confronted a man on the fifth floor and the man was struck by gunfire from two police officers. He was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and pronounced dead at 12:47 a.m. Sunday.

“Based on information that has come to light in the course of the investigation, it does not appear that the man discharged a firearm,” the SIU said in an updated statement Sunday night.

The provincial police watchdog added that a police officer was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and has since been released.

“Six investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case. At this time, two subject officials and two witness officials have been designated.”

The SIU is an independent government agency that investigates the conduct of officials that may have resulted in death, serious injury, sexual assault and/or the discharge of a firearm at a person.

