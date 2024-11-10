Porsche recalling 300-plus vehicles in Canada over risk of wheels coming off

Transport Canada is advising Canadian owners of certain Porsche vehicles to stop driving them due to the risk of wheels falling off the cars.

The recall affects 332 vehicle models from 2024 – the 911 Turbo, 911 Targa, 911 Carrera, 911 GT3, and the 718 Spyder – which are equipped with optional central locking wheels.

“On certain vehicles, the center wheel lock(s) may not have been manufactured properly. As a result, the wheel lock(s) could break and cause the wheel(s) to separate from the vehicle,” reads the Transport Canada notice.

The agency notes that a wheel separation could cause a loss of control and increase the risk of a crash while also creating a hazard for other drivers.

“To reduce the safety risk, Porsche advises not to drive your vehicle until the recall repairs are completed.”

Porsche says affected owners are being notified by mail and told to have the vehicle towed to a dealership where repairs will be made to the center wheel lock(s).

Anyone with questions can also call Porsche at 1-800-767-7243.