Porsche recalling 300-plus vehicles in Canada over risk of wheels coming off

A wheel rim showing the Porsche logo
A wheel rim showing the Porsche logo is seen in this undated photo. PORSCHE/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted November 10, 2024 7:01 pm.

Transport Canada is advising Canadian owners of certain Porsche vehicles to stop driving them due to the risk of wheels falling off the cars.

The recall affects 332 vehicle models from 2024 – the 911 Turbo, 911 Targa, 911 Carrera, 911 GT3, and the 718 Spyder – which are equipped with optional central locking wheels.

“On certain vehicles, the center wheel lock(s) may not have been manufactured properly. As a result, the wheel lock(s) could break and cause the wheel(s) to separate from the vehicle,” reads the Transport Canada notice.

The agency notes that a wheel separation could cause a loss of control and increase the risk of a crash while also creating a hazard for other drivers.

“To reduce the safety risk, Porsche advises not to drive your vehicle until the recall repairs are completed.”

Porsche says affected owners are being notified by mail and told to have the vehicle towed to a dealership where repairs will be made to the center wheel lock(s).

Anyone with questions can also call Porsche at 1-800-767-7243.

Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior
Man wanted in Mississauga hit-and-run that seriously injured a senior

Investigators in Peel Region are on the hunt for a driver who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured an 80-year-old man on Friday. Officers say the victim was crossing the street...

2h ago

Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by fake rideshare driver in Brampton
Woman allegedly sexually assaulted by fake rideshare driver in Brampton

Police are searching for a man after a woman was sexually assaulted in Brampton by someone claiming to be a rideshare driver. Investigators say an 18-year-old woman was at a bus stop at Goreridge Crescent...

2h ago

3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario
3 dead after a deadly crash on Hwy. 401 in eastern Ontario

Three Quebec residents are dead, and one was seriously injured after a collision involving two vehicles on Highway 401 in Quinte West, a city west of Belleville, Ontario.  Ontario Provincial Police...

3h ago

Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough
Shots fired at Woodside Square Cinemas in Scarborough

Toronto police were called to a cinema in Scarborough late Saturday evening after receiving reports of gunfire. Officers arrived at the Woodside Square Cinemas near Sandhurst Circle and McCowan Road...

1h ago

