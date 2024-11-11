The Toronto Police Service (TPS) announced several arrests concerning separate firearms and stolen vehicle investigations in North York.

The alleged criminal activity began on Friday, Nov. 1, when police were on patrol in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West in North York, where officers noticed a vehicle stopped with its hazard lights on.

TPS said three people were in the car, but no driver was present. A loaded firearm and ammunition were discovered inside the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

Jaydin James, 20, Logan Alexander-Sonson, 19, and Tyler Sonson-Dariah, 18, all of Toronto, were arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a prohibited weapon and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm. The three men were slated to appear in court on Saturday, Nov. 2.

TPS said in a separate investigation in North York on Nov. 2, officers were on patrol in the area of Jane Street and Finch Avenue West when they observed a suspicious vehicle, later determined to be stolen.

A male youth allegedly fled the vehicle with two other unidentified males. The youth was located a short time later, and police seized a handgun in his possession. A 16-year-old from Toronto faces several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and the unauthorized possession of a firearm.

The teen cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA). His court appearance was scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 3.

Three others arrested, including Montreal youth

On Nov. 3, TPS said officers were on patrol in the area of Jane Street and Driftwood Avenue in North York when they located a stolen Rolls Royce with three occupants in a parking lot.

It’s alleged that a loaded firearm was found on a young person who was an occupant of the stolen car. A 16-year-old from Montreal faces several charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, unauthorized possession of a firearm and occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm.

TPS said Joshua Adebayo and Kingsley Anovue, both 19 and of Toronto, were also arrested, and each was charged with possession of property obtained by crime of over $5,000.

The three accused were slated to appear in court on Monday, Nov. 4.

Authorities are appealing to members of the public to come forward with information in either case.