A woman wanted on a Canada‑wide warrant in connection with a 2024 homicide in Richmond Hill has been arrested in Alberta, ending a nearly two‑year search.

York Regional Police (YRP) confirmed Wednesday that Katherine Bergeron‑Pinzarrone, 27, of Mississauga, was taken into custody on July 9, 2026, by the Calgary Police Service.

She is charged with second‑degree murder in the death of a 16‑year‑old boy from Montreal.

The case dates back to Aug. 8, 2024, when officers were called to a local hospital around 6 a.m. after a stabbing victim arrived with life‑threatening injuries. The teen was pronounced dead a short time later. Police later identified him as a 16‑year‑old male youth from Montreal.

At the time, authorities concluded that two male suspects, identified as Lensly Francois, 31, of Saint-Hubert, Que., and William Gallant, 26, of Quebec City, were linked to the 2024 Richmond Hill teen murder and were allegedly involved in a significant auto theft ring.

Arrest made nearly 2 years after homicide

YRP launched an investigation and partnered with the BOLO Program and the Calgary Police Service to help locate the suspect. A Canada‑wide warrant was issued as investigators worked to track the female suspect’s movements.

YRP praised the collaboration that led to the arrest.

“Through the dedicated work of our Homicide Unit and our partnership with the BOLO Program and the Calgary Police Service, the suspect in this homicide investigation has been located and arrested,” said Deputy Chief Ryan Hogan.

“This arrest marks an important step in seeking justice for the victim and his family and reflects our ongoing commitment to holding those responsible for violent crime accountable.”

YRP says the investigation remains active, and anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit.