Counter-protester arrested after stomping on Israeli flag

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 12, 2024 4:40 pm.

Toronto police arrested a man at a demonstration near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Sunday.

Officers claim the man attended the area to join a counter-protest across the street from a large group of demonstrators. 

The man was allegedly spotted stomping on an Israeli flag and cautioned by police to stop what he was doing. Officers say he continued to drag and stomp on the flag and was subsequently placed under arrest.

Police have charged 40-year-old David Shultz of Toronto with obstruction. He is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on January 3, 2025.

