Blue Jays first to meet with prize free agent Juan Soto: report

Juan Soto
New York Yankees' Juan Soto celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the Cleveland Guardians during the 10th inning in Game 5 of the baseball AL Championship Series Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 12, 2024 9:11 am.

Last Updated November 12, 2024 9:23 am.

After missing out on two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani last winter, it appears the Toronto Blue Jays have their sights set on Juan Soto, this year’s prize free agent.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Blue Jays are expected to be the first team to meet with Soto in California this week.

“After trying to land Ohtani last winter, the Blue Jays are serious about adding a star alongside Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and have targeted Soto,” writes Passan.

Soto is considered one of the game’s best players and enters free agency at the prime age of 26, a rarity for players who hit the open market.

Passan notes that Soto’s next contract is expected to be in the $600 million range and the longest in baseball history, surpassing Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 14-year, $340 million deal signed in 2021. In terms of the most expensive, Ohtani’s 10-year, $700 million deal reigns supreme, followed by Aaron Judge’s nine-year, $360 million contract.

Soto is represented by agent Scott Boras.

AL East rivals also expected to meet with Soto

Other teams reportedly meeting with Soto this week in California include the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and New York Mets. Both New York clubs are widely seen as the two favourites to sign the 26-year-old.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat out the Blue Jays and other select teams to land Ohtani last off-season, could also be in play for Soto. Passan lists the Tampa Bay Rays as another possibility, though it remains unclear if the small-budget Rays would be in play if Soto’s contract reaches or exceeds the $600 million mark.

Toronto is coming off a disappointing 74-88 record, the club’s first losing season since 2019. The front office is expected to canvass the free agent and trade market, hoping to contend and make the postseason in 2025. Guerrero and Bo Bichette have one year left of team control before potentially becoming free agents next winter.

Soto was acquired by the Yankees from the San Diego Padres in a blockbuster trade in December 2023. In his first season alongside Aaron Judge in the Bronx, the outfielder put together an MVP-like season, hitting .288/.419/.569 across 157 games with a career-high 41 home runs, 109 RBIs, and a league-leading 128 runs scored.

Soto and the Yankees won 94 games and finished first in the American League East division, eventually losing to Ohtani and the Dodgers in the World Series.

Soto broke into the majors with the Washington Nationals as a 19-year-old in 2018, winning the World Series a year later. After declining to sign an extension with the Nationals, he was traded to the Padres in August 2022.

