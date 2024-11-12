Police seek suspect after 2 women allegedly assaulted on GO trains at Pickering Station

Durham Regional Police believe the same suspect assaulted two women within hours on GO trains in Pickering on Monday night and they’re seeking the public’s help identifying him.

Officers were called to Pickering GO station about the first incident at around 7:40 p.m.

“A female was travelling on the 6:50 p.m. eastbound train from Union Station when she was assaulted by the suspect,” a Durham police release explains. “The suspect struck the victim in the face multiple times and then exited the train.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

At around 9:20 p.m. officers were called back to Pickering Station about a similar incident.

“A female was travelling on the 8:20 p.m. eastbound train from Union Station when she was assaulted by the suspect,” the release adds. “The victim was able to get to an adjacent cab where a group of citizens waited with the victim for police at Pickering Station.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the same man committed both assaults.

He’s described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, with a medium build and short braided hair. He was wearing a black and white sweater with the Toronto Raptors logo on the front and right arm, black and grey pants, and white and black shoes.

Security image of a suspect in 2 assaults on GO trains. Durham Regional Police.