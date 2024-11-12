Police seek suspect after 2 women allegedly assaulted on GO trains at Pickering Station

Security image of a suspect in 2 assaults on GO trains. Durham Regional Police.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 12, 2024 5:42 pm.

Durham Regional Police believe the same suspect assaulted two women within hours on GO trains in Pickering on Monday night and they’re seeking the public’s help identifying him.

Officers were called to Pickering GO station about the first incident at around 7:40 p.m.

“A female was travelling on the 6:50 p.m. eastbound train from Union Station when she was assaulted by the suspect,” a Durham police release explains. “The suspect struck the victim in the face multiple times and then exited the train.”

The victim was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

At around 9:20 p.m. officers were called back to Pickering Station about a similar incident.

“A female was travelling on the 8:20 p.m. eastbound train from Union Station when she was assaulted by the suspect,” the release adds. “The victim was able to get to an adjacent cab where a group of citizens waited with the victim for police at Pickering Station.”

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police believe the same man committed both assaults.

He’s described as a Black male, 25-30 years old, with a medium build and short braided hair. He was wearing a black and white sweater with the Toronto Raptors logo on the front and right arm, black and grey pants, and white and black shoes.

Security image of a suspect in 2 assaults on GO trains. Durham Regional Police.
Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

5h ago

Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering
Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering

A male has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Pickering. Durham police were called to Underhill Court and Bentley Lane for reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. One male was taken...

1h ago

Canada Soccer fires Priestman, investigation reveals 'unacceptable culture'
Canada Soccer fires Priestman, investigation reveals 'unacceptable culture'

The independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal involving members of the Canadian women's soccer team coaching staff leaves as many questions as answers. But it's clear the "practice of...

4h ago

Counter-protester arrested after stomping on Israeli flag
Counter-protester arrested after stomping on Israeli flag

Toronto police arrested a man at a demonstration near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Sunday. Officers claim the man attended the area to join a counter-protest across the street from a...

2h ago

Top Stories

Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests
Nearly 100 shots fired during shootout outside recording studio near Queen and Dufferin; 23 arrests

Toronto Police say 23 people have been arrested and 16 firearms seized following a shootout between two groups of people outside a recording studio in the city's west end that led to close to 100 shots...

5h ago

Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering
Male taken to hospital after being shot in Pickering

A male has been rushed to hospital after being shot in Pickering. Durham police were called to Underhill Court and Bentley Lane for reports of a shooting on Tuesday afternoon. One male was taken...

1h ago

Canada Soccer fires Priestman, investigation reveals 'unacceptable culture'
Canada Soccer fires Priestman, investigation reveals 'unacceptable culture'

The independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal involving members of the Canadian women's soccer team coaching staff leaves as many questions as answers. But it's clear the "practice of...

4h ago

Counter-protester arrested after stomping on Israeli flag
Counter-protester arrested after stomping on Israeli flag

Toronto police arrested a man at a demonstration near Bathurst Street and Sheppard Avenue West on Sunday. Officers claim the man attended the area to join a counter-protest across the street from a...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
23 arrested following downtown shootout
23 arrested following downtown shootout

A dramatic shootout outside a Queen West-area recording studio has resulted in 23 people being arrested. As Shauna Hunt tells us, investigators say at least 100 shots were fired and two suspects remain on the loose.

7h ago

2:48
Taylor Swift merch goes on sale in Toronto
Taylor Swift merch goes on sale in Toronto

Taylor Swift merchandise went on sale Tuesday at the Rogers Centre, ahead of this week's highly anticipated The Eras Tour. Caryn Ceolin speaks to fans who waited in line to get in on the action.

7h ago

2:54
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine
Less windy Tuesday but lots of sunshine

It will be a sunny Tuesday with the wind dying down and average fall temperatures. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your forecast.
2:51
More Ontario mayors ask Premier Ford to help remove encampments
More Ontario mayors ask Premier Ford to help remove encampments

The province "will explore every legal tool available" to help municipalities clear homeless encampments with 15 mayors now asking Ford to invoke the notwithstanding clause. Mark McAllister reports.

23h ago

3:20
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.
Whitby woman says items picked up by movers months ago were never delivered.

Jolette Samuels reached out to Speakers Corner after hiring a moving company. They picked up her stuff nearly two months ago but the cargo is still missing.
More Videos