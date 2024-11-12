Canada Soccer fires Priestman, investigation reveals ‘unacceptable culture’

The independent report into the Olympic drone-spying scandal involving members of the Canadian women’s soccer team coaching staff leaves as many questions as answers.

But it’s clear the “practice of conducting surreptitious surveillance of opponents” predated this summer’s Paris Olympics.

As a result, Canada Soccer says women’s head coach Bev Priestman, assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joey Lombardi — all serving a one-year FIFA ban for their role in the scandal — will not be back.

“The three individuals currently suspended by FIFA will not be returning,” Canada Soccer said in a news release. “The search for a new head coach for the women’s national team will commence shortly.”

Lombardi resigned shortly after the games. Canada Soccer says it is currently determining the exact nature of Priestman’s and Mander’s departure. Both were still being paid pending the review.

“The findings of the independent investigator reveal that the incident itself was a symptom of a difficult and unacceptable past culture within the national teams,” Canada Soccer chief executive officer and general secretary Kevin Blue and president and board chair Peter Augruso said in a separate statement posted to social media.

“Quite simply, while players on the national teams performed admirably, cultural standards and management of the programs dating back several years fell short of expectations.”

The investigation is incomplete in that former coach John Herdman has yet to give evidence, with Canada Soccer saying it “has initiated a proceeding with respect to Mr. Herdman under its Disciplinary Code.”

“Potential violations of the Canada Soccer Code of Conduct and Ethics by the former head coach of the men’s national team were identified,” Canada Soccer said in its release.

Added Blue and Augruso: “With this investigation now concluded, we are in the process of taking disciplinary steps. These actions will be private.”

According to Canada Soccer’s Disciplinary Code, sanctions available to a discipline hearing committee range from a written notice of admonishment to a lifetime suspension.

In the interim, the governing body says change is coming in the wake of the independent report by Sonia Regenbogen from the law firm of Mathews, Dinsdale & Clark.

Canada Soccer says it is making organization changes including mandated reporting of unethical behaviour, ethics training for coaches and staff, and the creation of a new independent Audit and Compliance Committee.

Those wanting the full story on what happened in Paris will be disappointed. Canada Soccer did not release the entire report, which is said to be some 400 pages. And the 36-point summary it did make public contains some 135 redactions.

Canada Soccer said it supported Regenbogen’s decision that while the investigation would not accept evidence from anonymous sources, those who did take part would not have their identity revealed.

It said it did so “to strike the best possible balance of transparently disclosing as much information as possible with our legal and ethical responsibility to maintain confidentiality of personal identities, especially in the context of a human resources investigation.”

“The conclusions and findings are consistent and not flattering, regardless of redactions,” Blue said in an interview.

In addition to the summary report, Canada Soccer issued a news release, two background documents and a blog post from its CEO and president.

The report states there was internal pushback in Paris over the drone use.

“Some assistant coaches and staff members felt uncomfortable with the practice of spying on opponents but did not feel they could challenge the authority of the head coach. Two of the women’s national team coaches directed acts of improper surveillance predating the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Canada Soccer said in its release.

Blue said on a personal level he felt “disappointment and frustration, like I think many people feel” at the scandal.

The lack of comment from Herdman is perhaps not surprising given information contained in the FIFA Appeals Committee ruling on the scandal suggested drone use started under him.

Herdman took over the women’s team in 2011 and switched to the Canadian men in January 2018. He quit Canada Soccer last August to take over Toronto FC.

Canada Soccer said Herdman was unable to be interviewed by Regenbogen due to scheduling issues. There was more than a three-month window to meet, given Regenbogen was tasked with the review on July 30. She delivered it to Canada Soccer on Nov. 5.

Herdman, who had said he would co-operate with the review, has declined to publicly comment on the drone scandal, citing the “integrity of the investigation.”

But he has repeated that his record was clean at the Olympics and World Cups.

“I can again clarify that at a FIFA World Cup, pinnacle event, Olympic Games, at a Youth World Cup, those activities have not been undertaken,” he said in July. “And I’ve got nothing else to say on that matter.”

The report does clear Blue and Augruso of any knowledge or involvement in the drone use. And it says the Canadian players did not see the footage obtained surreptitiously at the Olympics.

There was another drone incident in June at Copa America that resulted in a member of the Canada men’s team staff having their credential revoked and Canada Soccer being fined. During the ensuing disciplinary process by tournament organizer CONMEBOL, Canada Soccer argued the drone was filming an empty pitch “for the purposes of a motivational and promotional video and did not inappropriately film a training session.”

“I find that the use of a drone at the Copa America tournament was very different to the Paris Olympics drone Incident,” Regenbogen wrote.

The report also states that when current men’s coach Jesse Marsch became aware, he told staff that drone filming for “legitimate purposes such as filming the men’s team’s own practice sessions” must be cleared in advance.

The Paris scandal unfolded when New Zealand’s Olympic Committee complained to the IOC’s integrity unit that drones had been flown over a pair of pre-tournament practice sessions ahead of its opening game against Canada.

Mander and Lombardi were sent home immediately. Priestman initially withdrew from coaching the opening game but was subsequently also home by Canada Soccer after more information came to light.

The case was referred to the FIFA Appeal Committee, which banned Priestman and the two staffers from taking part in any football-related activity for a period of one year “for offensive behaviour and violation of the principles of fair play.”

Canada was docked six points at the Olympic tournament and Canada Soccer fined 200,000 Swiss francs ($316,470).

Canada Soccer announced the independent review following that ruling, saying it would “continue to communicate regularly about this issue and take swift, decisive steps to restore public trust.”

Priestman, who took over the Canadian women in November 2020, signed a contract extension through the 2027 Women’s World Cup back in January after previously working on a rolling contract. At the time, Canada Soccer praised her for playing: a pivotal part in the strategic and tactical development of the women’s program.”

Blue said Canada Soccer will be sharing the drone use review material with FIFA.