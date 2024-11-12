The Toronto Raptors can’t seem to catch a break.

Point guard Immanuel Quickley is set to miss at least a week after suffering a partial tear to the UCL in his left elbow, the team announced Tuesday.

The Raptors said that Quickley will be reevaluated in a week and his condition will be updated as appropriate.

Quickley sustained the injury in the team’s 123-103 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

The six-foot-two guard previously missed eight games with a pelvic contusion suffered in the first game of the season before returning for the Raptors’ weekend back-to-back in Los Angeles.

He has only suited up for three games for Toronto this season and is averaging 15.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 0.7 steals in 22.7 minutes per contest.

The Raptors (2-9) are set to take on the Milwaukee Bucks (2-8), who’ll be without Damian Lillard, in their opening game of the NBA Cup on Tuesday night.