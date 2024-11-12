SIU probing man’s death from fall at Oshawa hospital

SIU
The Special Investigations Unit headquarters in Mississauga. CityNews file photo.

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 12, 2024 2:17 pm.

The province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating the death of a 26-year-old man in a fall at an Oshawa hospital early Tuesday morning.

In a release, the SIU said Durham Regional Police officers were called to Lakeridge Health Oshawa at around 3:30 a.m.

The call to police was made by the man’s mother who reported that he was in distress, the SIU said.

When officers arrived on scene, they located him on the roof of the parking garage.

The SIU says “attempts were made (by offices) to communicate with the man” but shortly after he fell from the roof, dying at the scene.

Three investigators and two forensic investigators have been assigned to the case.

No further details were made available.

