2 charged with murder, obstruction of justice in death of Brampton man in Caledon

An Ontario Provincial Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By John Marchesan

Posted November 13, 2024 3:27 pm.

Two people have been charged in connection with a death in Caledon over the weekend.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were called to a home on Deer Ridge Trail just before 10 p.m. on Nov. 9 and located a man suffering from injuries. He was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Police have identified him as 52-year-old Rabinder Malhi of Brampton.

Investigators have arrested 47-year-old Rajinder Kumar of Caledon and charged him with second-degree murder.

Sheetal Verma, 35, of Caledon has also been charged with obstruction of justice.

The cause of death has not been revealed.

Investigators did not say what the relationship, if any, there is between the victim and the two individuals arrested.

