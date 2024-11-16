McDonald’s is investing $100 million to bring customers back after E. coli outbreak

FILE- In this March 6, 2018, file photo, a McDonald's Quarter Pounder, left, and Double Quarter Pound burger is shown in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted November 16, 2024 11:32 am.

Last Updated November 16, 2024 12:10 pm.

McDonald’s is investing $100 million to bring customers back to stores after an outbreak of E. coli food poisoning tied to onions on the fast-food giant’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers.

The investments include $65 million that will go directly to the hardest-hit franchises, the company said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has said that slivered onions on the Quarter Pounders were the likely source of the E. coli. Taylor Farms in California recalled onions potentially linked to the outbreak.

Colorado reported at least 30 cases; Montana reported 19; Nebraska, 13; and New Mexico, 10. The illnesses were reported between Sept. 12 and Oct. 21. At least 104 people got sick and 34 were hospitalized, according to federal health officials.

The Food and Drug Administration has said that “there does not appear to be a continued food safety concern related to this outbreak at McDonald’s restaurants.”

But the outbreak hurt the company’s sales.

Quarter Pounders were removed from menus in several states in the early days of the outbreak. McDonald’s identified an alternate supplier for the 900 restaurants that temporarily stopped serving the burgers with onions. Over the past week, McDonald’s resumed selling Quarter Pounders with slivered onions nationwide.

The Associated Press


An Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-US border, a perilous trip becoming more common
An Indian family froze to death crossing the Canada-US border, a perilous trip becoming more common

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — On the last night of their lives, Jagdish Patel, his wife and their two young children tried to slip into the U.S. across a near-empty stretch of the Canadian border. Wind chills...

6h ago

Trudeau promotes Canadian nuclear reactors at APEC summit in response to increased global demand for electricity
Trudeau promotes Canadian nuclear reactors at APEC summit in response to increased global demand for electricity

LIMA, PERU - Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is using meetings with Asia-Pacific leaders in Peru to promote Canadian nuclear reactors as a response to expected increases in global demand for electricity.  Speaking...

33m ago

Chief electoral officer proposes legislative changes to crack down on deepfakes
Chief electoral officer proposes legislative changes to crack down on deepfakes

OTTAWA — Canada's elections chief wants a ban on the misrepresentation of candidates and other key players in the electoral process through manipulation of their voice or image without consent. The...

6h ago

Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since Oct. 1 invasion, Lebanese media say
Israeli troops reach deepest point in Lebanon since Oct. 1 invasion, Lebanese media say

BEIRUT (AP) —Israeli ground forces reached their deepest point in Lebanon since they invaded six weeks ago before pulling back Saturday after battles with Hezbollah militants, Lebanese state media reported. The...

8m ago

