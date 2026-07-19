Some GO Transit train trips could be cancelled due to ‘crew constraints’ across network

If you’re planning on riding the GO Transit trains on Sunday, Metrolinx is warning you could face delays as the broader rail network deals with “crew constraints.”

According to a statement issued by Metrolinx staff Sunday afternoon, certain train trips across the GO Transit rail network might be cancelled or modified. It wasn’t immediately clear which trips would be affected.

Metrolinx staff didn’t elaborate on the extent or the nature of crew shortages.

“We thank our customers for their patience during this weekend’s service disruption,” the statement said.

Staff said earlier on Sunday that Lakeshore East and Lakeshore West lines would see 30-minute service throughout the day, but an update in the afternoon said the proposed reduced frequency was no longer going to happen. On weekends, trains typically operate on 15-minute intervals starting in the afternoon.

Riders were encouraged to monitor the GO Transit service updates website for the latest updates affecting train service.