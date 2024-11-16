Trudeau pledges to help Toronto’s struggling Santa Claus parade

Toronto’s Santa Claus parade is gearing up to celebrate its 120th anniversary, but the organization says “growing inflationary and operational costs” have put next year’s parade in jeopardy.

The organization says it must raise $250,000 in order to fill their current deficit. An online fundraiser has been created in an effort to save the parade.

“In the spirit of togetherness for our 120th anniversary, we’re asking anyone who holds a heartfelt memory of the Parade to consider donating $2.00, $12.00, $120.00, or any amount they’re inspired to give,” said Clay Charters, president and CEO of the Original Santa Claus Parade. “If even a quarter of the Parade’s attendees donate just $2.00, we will surpass our goal of raising $250,000 to secure the future of this cherished city hallmark.”

Charters said corporate sponsors have traditionally provided the bulk of funding for the parade in previous years, but now he says the organization is in a precarious position due to corporate budget constraints and the growing costs associated with the operation and production of the event.

On Friday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau expressed his willingness to keep the parade afloat during tough times.

“I heard that the #SantaClausParadeTO is having a few challenges. So, we’re going to help them out,” Trudeau wrote in a social media post. “It’s a great tradition, and we want to keep it going for years to come.”

This year’s parade will take place on Sunday, November 24th. It starts at 12:30 p.m. at Christie Pitts Park and will end near St. Lawrence Market. The line-up includes cheerleaders, marching bands, 26 floats and a special appearance from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.

Organizers expect the event to attract more than 750,000 attendees.

Celebrants can also enjoy the holiday magic from home by watching a livestream of the parade on YouTube for the very first time.