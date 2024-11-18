CMHC reports annual pace of housing starts up 8% in October

A development with condos, townhouses and single family homes under construction is seen in an aerial view, in Delta, B.C., on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 18, 2024 8:55 am.

Last Updated November 18, 2024 10:42 am.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. says the annual pace of housing starts in October rose eight per cent compared with September.

The national housing agency says the seasonally adjusted annual rate of housing starts was 240,761 units in October, up from 223,391 in September.

The increase came as the annual pace of urban housing starts rose six per cent to 223,111 units.

The annual pace of multi-unit urban starts such as apartments, condominiums and townhouses gained seven per cent at 175,705, while the rate of single-detached urban starts increased one per cent at 47,406 units.

The annual pace of rural starts was estimated at 17,650.

CMHC says the six-month moving average of the annual rate of housing starts was flat in October at 243,522 units.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

updated

53m ago

GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. On Nov. 14, police...

19m ago

Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa
Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence in Oshawa. Durham police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue near Ritson Road and King Street...

34m ago

Police say death of young woman found in Halifax Walmart walk-in oven not suspicious
Police say death of young woman found in Halifax Walmart walk-in oven not suspicious

Halifax police have determined that the death of a young woman whose body was found in a Walmart's walk-in oven was not suspicious and did not involve foul play. The death of the 19-year-old employee...

16m ago

Top Stories

Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York
Nine injured in fiery crash involving TTC bus, stolen vehicle in North York

Nine people were injured, including two with life-threatening injuries, after a TTC bus and the driver of a stolen vehicle collided in North York overnight. Toronto Police Service (TPS) officers were...

updated

53m ago

GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto
GTA police investigating fraudulent tickets sold for Taylor Swift concerts in Toronto

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) says it continues investigating several instances of fraudulent ticket sales for Taylor Swift's six-show stop in Toronto at the Rogers Centre. On Nov. 14, police...

19m ago

Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa
Man facing murder charge in death of wife in Oshawa

A 41-year-old man is facing a murder charge after what police say is a case of intimate partner violence in Oshawa. Durham police were called to a home on Eulalie Avenue near Ritson Road and King Street...

34m ago

Police say death of young woman found in Halifax Walmart walk-in oven not suspicious
Police say death of young woman found in Halifax Walmart walk-in oven not suspicious

Halifax police have determined that the death of a young woman whose body was found in a Walmart's walk-in oven was not suspicious and did not involve foul play. The death of the 19-year-old employee...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:27
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York
Several injured in crash involving stolen car, TTC bus in North York

Toronto police were called to the Bathurst Street and Wilson Avenue area at around 2 a.m. on Monday for reports of a stolen vehicle crashing into a TTC bus. Nine people in total were injured, including two with critical injuries.

11m ago

2:38
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide
Woman killed, husband charged with first-degree murder in Oshawa homicide

Rhianne Campbell explains how intimate partner violence is impacting the region of Durham.

19h ago

2:11
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 
Opening weekend at the Distillery District Winter Village 

The festive season has arrived at one of Toronto's most iconic holiday experiences and of course this year, part of that experience is dedicated to Taylor Swift. Rob Leth caught up with shoppers, and Swifties, and files this report.

2:56
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business
A beloved Toronto bar is permanently closing after nearly four decades in business

Squirly's known for its colourfully painted exterior and quirky charm, is closing down for good tonight after 36 years on Queen Street West.

2:15
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania
Businesses tap into Taylor Swift mania

From hotels and restaurants to animal shelters and gyms, Toronto businesses are aligning themselves with the historic Eras Tour. Michelle Mackey reports on the Swiftie brand takeover.
More Videos