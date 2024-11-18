Police have arrested a man in connection with a series of thefts around Peel Region.

Officers have accused 38-year-old Abdul Aziz Adel of committing several thefts from LCBO stores in the area, totalling nearly $63,000.

According to police, the alleged offences happened between April and November 2024.

Investigators say they were able to locate Adel on Sunday and subsequently placed him under arrest. He faces four charges, including theft over $5,000, assault with intent to resist arrest, obstructing police and failure to comply with a release order.

Investigators say Adel was also wanted on four outstanding warrants and granted multiple forms of release for similar offences at the time.

He was held for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton.

No other details have been released.