City of Toronto chips in $100K to help keep Santa Claus parade afloat

Santa Claus makes his appearance at the Santa Claus Parade
Santa Claus makes his appearance at the Santa Claus Parade. CNW Group/The Santa Claus Parade CNW Group

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 18, 2024 4:12 pm.

Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow may not be able to save some of the city’s seemingly doomed bike lanes, but she’ll be damned if the streets of Toronto can’t accommodate Santa Claus.

Chow said the city is gifting the cash-strapped Santa Claus parade $100,000 to help it stay afloat after organizers warned this year’s event could be the last due to financial woes.

The $100,000 will come from the city’s new $2 million Special Events Stabilization Initiative (SESI) fund. The city’s website says the SESI was developed last August “as a one-time program providing financial relief to address rising health, safety and security costs and support festivals to remain safe and successful.”

Chow says the survival of events like the Santa Claus parade are vital to city’s health — economically, and spiritually.

“Torontonians love festivals, (they) bring people together, they’re joyous, it makes people feel like they belong,” Chow said while donning a red Santa hat at city hall on Monday.

“Could you imagine a city where you can’t party or where a kid can’t go to a Santa Claus parade?”

Chow said the events are also a lifeline for small businesses.

“Small local businesses really count on these festivals to survive, whether it’s restaurants or shopping, people are on the streets, they are buying, eating and drinking, and when they feel good they want to spend a bit more.”

“It is an economic stimulation for the city to keep these small businesses, vibrant and successful.”

Clay Charters, president and CEO of The Original Santa Claus Parade, released a statement thanking the city for its investment.

“We are deeply grateful to the City of Toronto for supporting us with this SESI grant. The Original Santa Claus Parade represents a beloved longstanding tradition that has survived for generation upon generation. It attracts people from all backgrounds, faiths and that sense of togetherness is palpable. Thank you for helping to keep this cherished city hallmark alive.”

Charters had earlier said that organizers needed to raise $250,000 to fill its current deficit, and he launched an online fundraiser seeking donations.

Charters said corporate sponsors have traditionally provided the bulk of funding for the parade in previous years, but now he says the organization is in a precarious position due to corporate budget constraints and the growing costs associated with the operation and production of the event.

Chow said she was hopeful that corporate sponsors would step up, and said she was willing to help the parade seek future partnerships.

“I will continue to help them seek partnerships with the private sector and other levels of government,” she said, acknowledging that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also hinted at financial help.

On Friday, Trudeau expressed his government’s willingness to contribute to the parade during tough times.

“I heard that the #SantaClausParadeTO is having a few challenges. So, we’re going to help them out,” Trudeau wrote in a social media post. “It’s a great tradition, and we want to keep it going for years to come.”

Chow says having Trudeau’s support is great, but she hasn’t heard any specific numbers from the federal government at this point.

When it comes to the city’s help, Chow said the funding would continue past this year’s event, which marks its 120th anniversary.

“It should be ongoing,” she said. “I have no intention of cutting the $2 million that we’ve put on the table.”

“I don’t want to cut the $2 million it will be a continual investment.”

With files from Denio Lourenco

