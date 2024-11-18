Santa Claus is coming to Toronto. Here’s everything you need to know about the parade

Santa Claus is coming to town this weekend.

The Original Santa Claus Parade returns to Toronto streets this Sunday with hundreds of floats and Santa Claus in his sleigh. If you want to catch a glimpse of Old Saint Nick, the parade starts at Christie Pits Park at 12:30 p.m. and ends at St. Lawrence Market.

The Route

There will be a new route this year for the parade. Instead of turning down Spadina from Bloor Street, the route will continue to St. George before turning and traveling to Hoskin Avenue. It will then continue onto Queen’s Park Crescent and back to regular route.

Santa Claus and all the floats in front of him will then take University Avenue to Wellington Street, turning right on Yonge and heading up to St. Lawrence Market on Front Street.

Toronto Santa Claus Parade map. Credit: Santa Claus Parade

Road closures

Below are the estimated road closure times for the festivities on Sunday:

Bloor Street West, from Ossington Avenue to Christie Street, at 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Christie Street, from Bloor Street to Barton Avenue, at 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bloor Street West, from Christie Street to Avenue Road, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Bathurst Street, Barton Avenue to Harbord Street, at 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Spadina Road, from Lowther Avenue to Willcocks Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harbord Street, from Spadina Road to Hoskin Avenue, at 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

St. George Street, from Prince Arthur to College Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hoskin Avenue, from Harbord Street to Queen’s Park Crescent, at 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Queen’s Park Crescent, from Bloor Street to College Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

College Street, from Beverly Street to Bay Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

University Avenue, from College Street to Dundas Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dundas Street, from McCaul Street to Bay Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

University Avenue, from Dundas Street to Front Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Queen Street West, from Duncan Street to Bay Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adelaide Street, from Duncan Street to University Avenue, at 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

King Street West, from Simcoe Street to York Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Front Street, from Simcoe Street to Sherbourne Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Wellington Street, from University Avenue to Jarvis Street, at 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wellington Street, from Yonge Street to Scott Street, at 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Bay Street, from King Street to Lake Shore Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Yonge Street, from King Street to Lake Shore Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Jarvis Street, from King Street to Lake Shore Boulevard from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

The Esplanade, from Yonge Street to Jarvis from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where to watch

If you can’t make it down to catch Santa in person, the parade will be streamed live. You can watch below:

Holly Jolly Fun Run

You are sure to catch several Santas running before the parade in the Holly Jolly Fun Run, the most festive five-kilometre run in the city, kicking off at 11:45 a.m. The run is held along the parade route. If you are interested in running yourself, registration is still open.

Runners are encouraged to dress silly and festive.