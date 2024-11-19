Leafs’ Kämpf placed on IR, Minten recalled from AHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to deal with a rash of injuries, announcing on Tuesday that centre David Kämpf has been placed on injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Centreman and prospect Fraser Minten was recalled from the Toronto Marlies in a corresponding move.

Kämpf, 29, has played 18 games with the Leafs this season, registering three assists. His average ice time has dipped compared to past years, as he primarily operates on the team’s penalty kill and the fourth line.

Minten, 20, missed the Marlies’ first few games as he recovered from an injury sustained in the pre-season in training camp with the Leafs. Since returning, Minten has two goals and four points across five AHL games.

Minten made the Leafs out of camp last year and appeared in four NHL games before being returned to the WHL. After being traded to the Saskatoon Blades from the Kamloops Blazers, Minten finished with 19 goals and 38 points across 36 games with Saskatoon and registered 14 points in 16 playoff games. He also captained Canada at the World Juniors in Sweden.

Minten was drafted by the Leafs in the second round (38th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft.

It’s unclear if the 20-year-old will play on Wednesday against the Vegas Golden Knights. Toronto recently called up Alex Steeves from the Marlies, and he debuted in a 4-3 overtime win against the Washington Capitals last week.

With Kämpf now sidelined, the Maple Leafs will be without captain Auston Matthews (IR) and a trio of wingers that include Max Pacioretty (IR), Calle Jarnkrok (LTIR) and Ryan Reaves (five-game suspension).