Grocery and drugstore retailer Metro reports $219.9M fourth-quarter profit

Metro Inc., the parent company of Metro grocery stores and Jean Coutu drugstores, will report its fourth-quarter results on Wednesday morning. A woman walks pass a Metro grocery store in Toronto on Wednesday Nov. 1, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 20, 2024 8:05 am.

Last Updated November 20, 2024 8:37 am.

MONTREAL — Metro Inc. reported a fourth-quarter profit of $219.9 million, down from $222.2 million a year earlier when its fourth-quarter included one more week.

The company behind Metro grocery stores and Jean Coutu drugstores says the profit amounted to 98 cents per diluted share for the quarter with a profit of 96 cents per share a year earlier when it had more shares outstanding.

Sales or the 12-week period ended Sept. 28 totalled $4.94 billion compared with $5.07 billion for the 13-week period ended Sept. 30, 2023.

Food same-store sales for the quarter were up 2.2 per cent, while pharmacy same-store sales rose 5.7 per cent.

On an adjusted basis, Metro says it earned $1.02 per diluted share in its latest quarter compared with an adjusted profit of 99 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year.

Metro chief executive Eric La Flèche says the company ended its 2024 financial year with a solid fourth quarter driven by strong comparable sales growth in both food and pharmacy on top of a very strong quarter last year.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 20, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:MRU)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected
14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected

Two months after Josclyn Johnson's 18-month-old daughter started daycare, the centre announced it was leaving the national $10-a-day program, which has left Johnson considering a line of credit to pay...

5h ago

Majority of Canadians admit to speeding, driving over the limit: poll
Majority of Canadians admit to speeding, driving over the limit: poll

It appears Canadian drivers have no issue putting the pedal to the metal. New public opinion research from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) revealed some fascinating statistics regarding fast...

36m ago

Brampton council to hold final debate on bylaw that would ban protests near places of worship
Brampton council to hold final debate on bylaw that would ban protests near places of worship

Brampton's city council is set to vote on a proposed bylaw from the city's mayor banning demonstrations outside places of worship following a series of violent protests earlier this month. Council will...

2h ago

Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says
Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says

The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy says their families have been barred from attending an upcoming parole hearing for notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo. In...

2h ago

Top Stories

14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected
14 Toronto daycares leave $10-a-day program; half of them appear connected

Two months after Josclyn Johnson's 18-month-old daughter started daycare, the centre announced it was leaving the national $10-a-day program, which has left Johnson considering a line of credit to pay...

5h ago

Majority of Canadians admit to speeding, driving over the limit: poll
Majority of Canadians admit to speeding, driving over the limit: poll

It appears Canadian drivers have no issue putting the pedal to the metal. New public opinion research from the Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) revealed some fascinating statistics regarding fast...

36m ago

Brampton council to hold final debate on bylaw that would ban protests near places of worship
Brampton council to hold final debate on bylaw that would ban protests near places of worship

Brampton's city council is set to vote on a proposed bylaw from the city's mayor banning demonstrations outside places of worship following a series of violent protests earlier this month. Council will...

2h ago

Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says
Victims' families not permitted to attend Paul Bernardo parole hearing in-person, lawyer says

The lawyer representing the families of Kristen French and Leslie Mahaffy says their families have been barred from attending an upcoming parole hearing for notorious serial killer and rapist Paul Bernardo. In...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:45
Walking 60km down the length of Yonge St. In one day
Walking 60km down the length of Yonge St. In one day

Toronto man has walked through the entire 60km stretch of Yonge Street, all in one day. Audra Brown speaks with a man who walked the walk about his journey across the city. 

14h ago

2:11
Vandals chop down Toronto's most infamous speed camera
Vandals chop down Toronto's most infamous speed camera

Rhianne Campbell speaks with local advocates who say it comes just days after the city approved a complete redesign of Parkside drive.

15h ago

2:57
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles
Business Report: Canada's most stolen vehicles

A new list reveals Canada's most stolen vehicle models. Plus, inflation is on the rise, and Skip the Dishes reveals the most-ordered food in Canada. Fil Martino has the day's top business stories.

16h ago

2:26
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity seek support for victim
Friends of Brampton man shot in case of mistaken identity seek support for victim

Friends of a Brampton man who was shot multiple times earlier this month are searching for answers and appealing for the community’s help, as Peel police investigate the shooting that may be a case of mistaken identity. Afua Baah reports.

16h ago

2:03
Driving tips to steer safely through winter
Driving tips to steer safely through winter

The CAA and police say now's the time to prepare your vehicle for winter. Caryn Ceolin with driving tips to help you steer safely through slip and slide season.

20h ago

More Videos