Police arrested two people on Thursday morning after an “unlawful demonstration” took place outside the Leader of the Official Opposition’s residence.

According to Ottawa police, about 12 people gathered on Acacia Avenue in the nation’s capital outside the Stornoway Residence, where Pierre Poilievre and his family reside. The group of activists with Greenpeace Canada, a climate advocacy organization, set up a replica oil pumpjack that blocked the entrance to the building just after 7:15 a.m.

Officers noted that some people also chained themselves to the pumpjack “not allowing the family to pass.”

Greenpeace said in a press release that protestors did not resist arrest. The group installed a pumpjack surrounded by burned forest and flames painted with charcoal from the 2021 wildfire that destroyed a town in British Columbia.

The group is protesting the conservatives’ “anti-climate agenda.”

Police said in a press release they informed the demonstrators that it was a criminal offence, four of the protestors removed themselves from the pumpjack. Two people refused to “comply with repeated orders,” officials said.

As a result two men were arrested and charges are pending. Both will appear in court Thursday afternoon.

“We gave him a chance to explain how he will protect people in Canada from unnatural climate disasters, but apparently he didn’t consider communities’ health and safety important enough,” Keith Stewart, one of the activists arrested and Senior Energy Strategist at Greenpeace Canada, said in the release. “People in Canada deserve leaders who protect people and our climate, not polluters.”

Ottawa Police’s Central Criminal Investigations Section is continuing the investigation.

“Demonstrations: Threats of violence, property destruction, or other unlawful conduct are not protected under the Charter,” police noted.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.