Retail industry praises GST holiday but says they may be ‘laborious’ for some

People shop at a Walmart in Vaughan, Ont., during sensory hours, which are select hours that accommodate people who want a quieter shopping experience, on Wednesday, July 2, 2024. Retail organizations are applauding a move to temporarily stop charging the federal sales tax on many items, but say the decision means some businesses have their work cut out for them. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By Tara Deschamps, The Canadian Press

Posted November 21, 2024 12:37 pm.

Last Updated November 21, 2024 12:55 pm.

Retail organizations are applauding a move to temporarily stop charging the federal sales tax on many items, but say the decision means some businesses have their work cut out for them.

The vice-president of federal government relations for the Retail Council of Canada says omitting GST charges on toys, groceries, books and more from Dec. 14 to Feb. 15 will be simple for some shops but laborious for others.

Related:

Matt Poirier says businesses of all sizes will have to trawl through their lists of products to determine which ones need to have the tax removed.

Once they’ve identified the right products, he says they will have to reprogram point of sale software and terminals and then prepare to reverse the changes two months later.

Poirier says the process will be a headache for some stores, especially because they had little notice, but the retail council believes it will be worth it because GST cuts will drive traffic to stores at the start of the year when sales typically slow.

Restaurants Canada also felt the move would be positive for retailers, which it predicted will now see increased spending all the way through Valentine’s Day.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto
Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto

A mother has been charged in the death of her four-month-old son after the infant was reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called...

updated

1h ago

Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance
Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance

Peel Regional Police have issued a bench warrant for a man connected to the Toronto Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court. Prasath Paramalingam, 35, of Brampton, was charged...

25m ago

Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items
Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring. Trudeau...

51m ago

Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general

Matt Gaetz withdrew Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be...

1m ago

Top Stories

Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto
Mother charged in death of 4-month old son in midtown Toronto

A mother has been charged in the death of her four-month-old son after the infant was reported missing and found with unknown injuries in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area. Police were called...

updated

1h ago

Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance
Warrant issued for Brampton man involved in Pearson gold heist after failed court appearance

Peel Regional Police have issued a bench warrant for a man connected to the Toronto Pearson Airport gold heist after he failed to appear in court. Prasath Paramalingam, 35, of Brampton, was charged...

25m ago

Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items
Liberals plan to send $250 cheques to Canadians, cutting GST on some items

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items just in time for Christmas and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring. Trudeau...

51m ago

Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general
Gaetz withdraws as Trump's pick for attorney general

Matt Gaetz withdrew Thursday as President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general following continued scrutiny over a federal sex trafficking investigation that cast doubt on his ability to be...

1m ago

Most Watched Today

2:16
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area
Police investigating 'suspicious' death of baby in midtown area

Police are investigating after a 4-month-old infant dies in hospital after being reported missing in midtown area. Afua Baah reports.

18h ago

2:21
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month
Family calls for improved school bus safety after daughter was struck and killed last month

The family of a young woman that was struck and killed by a school bus in a Beaches neighbourhood are speaking out about the rising number of school bus fatalities in the GTA and asking why safety practices have remained largely unimplemented.

19h ago

2:11
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto
4-month-old baby dies after being reported missing in Toronto

A four-month-old baby has died after being reported missing by a family member in the Eglinton Avenue and Allen Road area.

21h ago

3:12
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental
Couple’s home fraudulently listed as an Airbnb rental

A Thornhill couple reached out to Speakers Corner after finding out their home was listed for rent on Airbnb without their knowledge.

2:37
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day
Metrolinx revises plan to use Liberty Village thoroughfare for 400 dump trucks per day

Liberty Village residents say they feel heard after Metrolinx revised a proposed plan that would have seen up to 400 dump trucks a day transporting soil from Ontario Line construction through the area's main thoroughfare. Dilshad Burman reports.

22h ago

More Videos