‘Whatever it takes’: Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Doug Ford (left) and Donald Trump (right). Credit: The Canadian Press and Associated Press

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted April 7, 2025 8:17 am.

Last Updated April 7, 2025 8:44 am.

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province’s workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

In a press release, the provincial government stated that it’s deferring select administered taxes for six months from April 1, 2025, to Oct. 1, 2025, and issuing a $2-billion rebate for safe employers through the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), in addition to the $2-billion rebate distributed in March.

“In the face of President Trump’s attacks on Ontario’s economy, our government will do whatever it takes to protect Ontario workers and businesses,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Today’s measures will help give workers and businesses the support they need in the face of growing economic uncertainty.”

The Ontario government has also announced tax relief for businesses across its 10 business-related tax programs. These include the Employer Health Tax, Insurance Premium Tax, Gasoline and Fuel Taxes, Mining Tax, Tobacco Tax, International Fuel Tax Agreement, Beer, Wine and Spirits Tax, Retail Sales Tax on insurance contracts and benefit plans, and the Race Tracks Tax.

Related:

Last week, Trump went ahead with 25 per cent tariffs on automobile imports that started on April 3, which were added to existing 25 per cent tariffs on all steel and aluminum imports into the U.S., including from Canada. He also unveiled a 10 per cent baseline tariff on imports from most countries and a lengthy list of higher tariffs dozens of countries will face.

A White House fact sheet said goods imported under the CUSMA free-trade pact will not face tariffs, although imports that fall outside of it will be hit with 25 per cent levies.

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant shuts down for two weeks

Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant announced it was shutting down for two weeks starting on Monday, leaving thousands of workers in an anxious state of limbo.

Stellantis recently paused the production of its next-generation electrified Jeep Compass SUV at its Brampton Assembly Plant, citing a need to reassess its product strategy.

“We can’t control President Trump, but we’re in full control of the kind of future we build for ourselves,” Ford added. “The best way to protect Ontario is to build the most competitive economy in the G7, breaking down internal trade barriers and diversifying our trade [to] build a more resilient, prosperous and secure province.”

Ontario’s premier touched on the threats to the local auto sector during a visit to Orillia, Ont. on April 4, where he provided an update on ongoing efforts to restore power to communities still affected by power outages following a devastating ice storm.

“We are going to be there to protect them,” he said of the auto workers.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has since hit back at Trump’s auto tariffs with matching levies on vehicles imported from the United States. Canada’s counter-tariffs impact all cars that do not comply with the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement, along with any non-Canadian content in compliant vehicles.

Carney called Trump’s tariffs on Canada unjustified, unwarranted and misguided — and warned that the U.S. President’s overall campaign of trade hostility against countries worldwide would “rupture” the global economy.

With files from Michael Talbot of CityNews

Top Stories

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

32m ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

1h ago

Over 50,000 Hydro One customers without power in Ontario

About 55,000 Ontarians are without power Monday as Hydro One's 4,800 crew members make efforts to get the lights back on after last week's ice storm. The provincial utility said Sunday morning that the...

3h ago

‘Hands off!’: Across Canada, protesters rally against Trump

Protesters rallied in several cities across the country on Sunday to demonstrate against Donald Trump's threats to Canadian sovereignty, as backlash to an American president who appears bent on upending...

9h ago

