A 58-year-old man who was employed as a private math tutor has been charged with voyeurism after he allegedly filmed a pair of young girls at a mall in Burlington.

The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) said on Oct. 28, officers were called to Mapleview Mall after receiving reports that a man was filming female youths at the food court.

Police said the girls weren’t aware they were being filmed. No physical injuries were reported.

A suspect was identified, and on Tuesday, Kenneth Adam, 58, of Burlington, was arrested and charged with two counts of voyeurism and two counts of criminal harassment. The accused was held in custody pending a bail hearing.

Police said Adam was working as a private math tutor and a special education assistant in Halton Region at the time of the incident. Authorities believe there may be additional victims, and his photo has been released.

Anyone with information is asked to come forward.