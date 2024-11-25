2 young girls struck by a vehicle in Ajax while crossing the road

Durham police say two young girls are recovering in a trauma centre after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Officers say the collision happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Friday near Williamson Drive, just west of Seggar Avenue, in Ajax.

According to investigators, a 44-year-old man was driving a grey Honda SUV westbound on Williamson Drive when he struck the two pedestrians.

Two girls ages nine and 12 were seriously injured and taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre by ambulance. Both children are said to be in stable condition, but the nine-year-old’s injuries are described as “critical.”

Police say the driver of the Honda SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with police. He did not sustain any injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.