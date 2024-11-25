2 young girls struck by a vehicle in Ajax while crossing the road

Paramedics
Toronto Paramedic Services. Photo: CityNews.

By Denio Lourenco

Posted November 25, 2024 11:59 am.

Durham police say two young girls are recovering in a trauma centre after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing the road.

Officers say the collision happened at approximately 6:05 p.m. on Friday near Williamson Drive, just west of Seggar Avenue, in Ajax.

According to investigators, a 44-year-old man was driving a grey Honda SUV westbound on Williamson Drive when he struck the two pedestrians.

Two girls ages nine and 12 were seriously injured and taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre by ambulance. Both children are said to be in stable condition, but the nine-year-old’s injuries are described as “critical.”

Police say the driver of the Honda SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with police. He did not sustain any injuries.

Roads in the area were closed for several hours while evidence was collected.

Investigators encourage anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact police.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

19m ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

13m ago

Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents
Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents

Ontario failed to meet its own legislated target this past year for the average number of hands-on hours of care that long-term care residents receive, a newly updated document shows. The province says...

6h ago

Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre
Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift fans set a new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre during the final weekend of her six-night Eras Tour in Toronto. Rogers Communications says fans attending the Nov. 21 show used...

5h ago

Top Stories

Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week
Canada Post says it's down 10 million parcels as strike enters new week

As the Canada Post strike enters its second week, the Crown Corporation says it's down 10 million parcels with Black Friday and the holidays rapidly approaching. Talks with a special mediator continued...

updated

19m ago

Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death
Toronto mother now facing 2nd-degree murder charge in baby boy's death

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) says a mother is now facing an upgraded second-degree murder charge in the death of her four-month-old baby boy in midtown last week. TPS officers were called to a Toronto...

13m ago

Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents
Ontario missed interim target for providing hands-on care to long-term care residents

Ontario failed to meet its own legislated target this past year for the average number of hands-on hours of care that long-term care residents receive, a newly updated document shows. The province says...

6h ago

Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre
Taylor Swift fans set new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre

Taylor Swift fans set a new record for mobile data use at Rogers Centre during the final weekend of her six-night Eras Tour in Toronto. Rogers Communications says fans attending the Nov. 21 show used...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:30
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?
How will Canada Post strike impact letters to Santa?

With the Canada Post strike entering its second week, many are wondering what this could mean for holiday deliveries and kids' letters to Santa. Here's the latest.

2h ago

2:53
Showers and flurries on the way this week
Showers and flurries on the way this week

Morning sunny breaks on Monday will give way to mostly cloudy skies for the rest of the day with rain by late afternoon. We could see the first flurries of the month in the GTA later in the week.

18h ago

2:33
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto
120th Santa Claus Parade takes over the streets of downtown Toronto

Thousands of people lined the street to see the iconic floats, marching bands and Santa Claus himself. But while the festive spirit shines bright, the parade has faced some challenges with funding. Catalina Gillies reports.

18h ago

2:19
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton
1 dead, 5 injured after 'violent' two-car collision in Brampton

Peel police say they are looking into several factors that may have caused the deadly crash, including speed and possibly street racing. Rhianne Campbell reports.

18h ago

1:48
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way
Cloudy and cool with showers on the way

No snow but possibly some rain as Santa Claus comes to town on Sunday. Mostly cloudy with some sunny breaks and the chance of showers with single-digit highs expected.

More Videos