OPP search for suspect considered ‘armed and dangerous’ in Mississauga investigation

Provincial police are searching for a suspect “considered armed and dangerous” in connection with an ongoing investigation on Highway 401 in Peel Region on Tuesday.

Investigators with Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) issued a public safety alert for the suspect who was last seen at Highway 427 and Fasken Drive in Etobicoke.

OPP say the suspect is male, Black, 25-35 years old approximately around five feet 10 inches hall, with long braided hair (to middle of his back). He was wearing jeans, a blue/grey T-shirt, white and black running shoes, and carrying a satchel on his shoulder.

“The public is advised to not to approach the suspect and call 911 immediately if seen,” police said in a release.

Police have not said if the suspect is connected to a crash that occurred around 6 a.m. on the eastbound collector lanes of Highway 401 near Dixie Road.

Paramedics say two men were assessed at the scene for minor injuries they received from an “assault” following the crash.

Initial reports from the scene indicated a shooting had taken place but paramedics couldn’t confirm if the assault was from a shooting or not. A driver who was passing through the area told 680 NewsRadio he saw bullet holes in one of the vehicles involved in the area where police are investigating.

Police have not confirmed if a shooting took place and have not released further details.

The eastbound collector lanes of the 401 are closed from Highway 410/403 to Dixie.

“Highway closures will remain in place for several more hours for investigation. Please avoid the area,” the OPP said in a post on X.

At one point, the OPP also closed the northbound Highway 427 ramp to Fasken Drive near Pearson International Airport, as well as the Highway 410 southbound ramp and the Highway 403 eastbound ramp to the eastbound 401. These areas have now reopened.