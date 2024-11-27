Liberal GST holiday expected to pass soon as government introduces solo bill

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks at a Liberal fundraiser in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau gives remarks at a Liberal fundraiser in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, November 21, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 27, 2024 5:38 pm.

Last Updated November 27, 2024 6:46 pm.

The federal government has introduced a stand-alone bill to implement the proposed GST holiday, hours after the NDP threatened to not pass the legislation if it was linked to a $250 rebate for working Canadians.

The bill would give people a two-month GST exemption on items like premade food at grocery stores, children’s clothes, toys, some alcoholic beverages and other holiday season staples.

The Liberals had planned to also include legislation that would offer $250 benefit cheques for people who earned a working income up to $150,000 last year.

Earlier today, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said his party would only support legislation to implement the GST break.

He said the rebate plan needs to be fixed to include fully retired seniors and people who rely on disability benefits.

The bill to implement the GST break is now expected to come to a vote on Thursday.

