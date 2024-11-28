It’s that time of year again when Ontario families search for the perfect Christmas tree, but this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.

For many, picking up a fresh-cut Christmas tree is a ritual and something that they look forward to before Dec. 25. It’s also been good news for sellers. Despite recent supply struggles due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Canadian Christmas Tree Association officials tell CityNews the industry is booming, from $53 million in 2015 to more than $100 million this year.

“We are seeing the younger generation that want the real product,” said Shirley Brennan, Executive Director of the Canadian Christmas Tree Association. “They like [the] natural. We also see new young families coming out and creating their own memories, and the three or four generations that have done this all their lifetime.”

However, like many industries, the costs associated with rising inflation have impacted tree farmers. The price of fertilizer, fuel, labour costs, and insurance has grown, causing the price tag of Christmas trees also to increase. Depending on the type and size of the tree, they can range anywhere from $80 to $300. But officials say the recent jump isn’t as bad as in previous years.

“This year, a lot of my farmers have [mentioned an increase] of maybe five per cent,” said Brennan.

“We saw increases last year and the year before, and again, it depends on where you’re going. If you’re coming to a farm like we are today and you’re cutting your own down, the farmer has that control over the price of the trees. If you’re getting a pre-cut, that is a different price point.”

Above-seasonal temperatures didn’t impact growth of trees

Many Christmas tree species prefer cooler climates and require winter dormancy. However, the specific climate needs depend on the species. Depending on the species and growing conditions, trees typically take six to 10 years to grow to a marketable size.

Kirk Porter, co-owner of the MacPherson Tree Farm near Stouffville, Ont., says their crop still grew steadily despite this year’s warmer weather.

“Last year, we had quite a bit of rain. The year before was a big drought. We lost about 40 per cent of the seedlings we put in, which was a big hit. We’re always fighting with something, whether it’s the weather or the bugs,” said Porter.

Despite the rising costs, many families are still finding ways to keep the annual practice alive, whether it’s a fresh-cut tree or a reusable option.

“The artificial [trees]; they’re not the same,” one man said. “These have a smell when you bring them into the house. Then you have the needles all over the floor to pick up at the end of the year; it is tradition.”