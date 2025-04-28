Voters go to the polls today after a 35-day election campaign packed with promises

With just a few hours before Canadians head to the polls, Afua Baah speaks with political experts and voters on how the five-week race unfolded.

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 28, 2025 4:00 am.

Last Updated April 28, 2025 5:20 am.

OTTAWA — After a short, intense and heated election campaign of just 35 days, Canadians go to the polls today to elect a new federal government.

Liberal Leader Mark Carney, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh spent weeks pitching their cases to voters.

Carney, the former central banker and political neophyte, presented himself as a safe pair of hands for a country threatened by U.S. President Donald Trump, while Poilievre focused on addressing crime and the high cost of living and Singh pushed to protect social programs he argued are under threat.

Trump loomed large over the campaign with his tariff threats and calls for Canada to become a U.S. state, occasionally pushing Carney off the campaign trail to act in his capacity as prime minister.

And on the final full day of the campaign, all major party leaders paused to address a deadly vehicle attack at a Filipino community event in Vancouver that took the lives of at least 11 attendees, leaving more wounded in hospital.

The Liberals have seen a massive rebound since the start of the year, with most polls now suggesting they lead the Conservatives — who were long favoured to win a majority government while former prime minister Justin Trudeau was in power.

Polls suggest the NDP could lose many of its seats as left-centre voters turn to the Liberals in an effort to prevent Poilievre from forming government.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2025.

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

8 murder charges laid against man after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino street festival

Murder charges have been laid after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver on Saturday evening, killing 11 people, including a 5-year-old. Deputy Chief...

8h ago

Police search for driver who fled scene of multi-vehicle crash in south Etobicoke

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash in south Etobicoke on Sunday night. Investigators say at least two vehicles were involved in a collision just before 9...

7h ago

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing near Etobicoke motel

A man is dead following a Sunday morning stabbing in Etobicoke. Police say they were called to The Queensway Motel on The Queensway just east of Royal York Road just before 9:30 a.m. Insp. Todd Jocko...

14h ago

Federal Election 2025: 10 GTA ridings to watch

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will be a key battleground for the Liberals and Conservatives this upcoming federal election, as it's expected to be a tight race between the two parties come election day...

Top Stories

8 murder charges laid against man after car plows into crowd at Vancouver Filipino street festival

Murder charges have been laid after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu-Lapu Day Block Party in Vancouver on Saturday evening, killing 11 people, including a 5-year-old. Deputy Chief...

8h ago

Police search for driver who fled scene of multi-vehicle crash in south Etobicoke

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle that was involved in a crash in south Etobicoke on Sunday night. Investigators say at least two vehicles were involved in a collision just before 9...

7h ago

1 dead, 1 in custody after stabbing near Etobicoke motel

A man is dead following a Sunday morning stabbing in Etobicoke. Police say they were called to The Queensway Motel on The Queensway just east of Royal York Road just before 9:30 a.m. Insp. Todd Jocko...

14h ago

Federal Election 2025: 10 GTA ridings to watch

The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) will be a key battleground for the Liberals and Conservatives this upcoming federal election, as it's expected to be a tight race between the two parties come election day...

Most Watched Today

3:28
11 dead, dozens injured after man drives through Filipino festival crowd

At least 11 people are dead, and dozens more are wounded after a man drove an SUV through a crowded street at the Lapu Lapu festival in Vancouver B.C. Karling Donoghue details what police are calling 'the darkest day in Vancouver's history'.

2h ago

2:24
RAW VIDEO: Aftermath of deadly car attack at Vancouver Filipino festival

WARNING: Video shows the aftermath after a man drove a car into a crowd at the Filipino Lapu Lapu Day street festival in Vancouver on Saturday

11h ago

2:08
11 dead in ramming attack on Vancouver Filipino festival

A man in a vehicle raced along a street lined with food trucks at a Filipino community festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people and injuring dozens more in an attack the interim police chief called the "darkest day" in the city's history.

12h ago

2:23
Federal leaders comment on Vancouver festival attack

Federal party leaders are making changes to their campaign schedules after the Vancouver festival attack. Our Glen McGregor has been following Mark Carney on the campaign trail and has the latest.

13h ago

2:48
TDSB proposal to axe 66 school pools raises community concerns

Rhianne Campbell has the latest on why the school board is proposing to cut a series of education programs and what the public has to say about it.

More Videos