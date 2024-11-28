Ontario expanding nurse practitioners’ scope of practice

ICU unit of a hospital
A nurse walks to take care of a patient infected with the COVID-19 at the intensive care unit on Jan. 5, 2022. (Photo by NICOLAS TUCAT/AFP via Getty Images)

By The Canadian Press

Posted November 28, 2024 2:32 pm.

Nurse practitioners in Ontario will be able to apply a defibrillator and cardiac pacemakers starting next summer, as the province expands their scope of practice.

Health Minister Sylvia Jones says the changes will improve access to care for people across Ontario, especially in Indigenous, rural, northern and remote communities.

The government plans regulatory changes to allow nurse practitioners to order and apply a defibrillator, order and apply a cardiac pacemaker, and order and perform electrocoagulation, a process to treat skin conditions and lesions.

Ontario is also allowing registered nurses to certify a death when it is expected, and is allowing nurse practitioners to certify deaths in more circumstances.

The changes are set to take effect July 1, 2025.

Doris Grinspun, CEO of the Registered Nurses’ Association of Ontario, says the changes will help people access timely care.

Related:

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police
'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police

A family in Whitby is sharing their story after members of the Durham Regional Police Services Tactical Support Unit broke down their front door and forced them outside to search their Kantium Way home. "On...

2h ago

Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark. In a notice...

2h ago

Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died
Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault in connection with an incident in 2021 involving a Brampton teenager who later died following a Kijiji sale gone wrong. Superior...

4h ago

Man wanted after leaving care of Ontario Shores, last seen in Whitby
Man wanted after leaving care of Ontario Shores, last seen in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted after leaving the care of Whitby's Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences. Shaundre-Kerr Davis, 29, was last seen on Monday night at 9 p.m. in...

56m ago

Top Stories

'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police
'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police

A family in Whitby is sharing their story after members of the Durham Regional Police Services Tactical Support Unit broke down their front door and forced them outside to search their Kantium Way home. "On...

2h ago

Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark. In a notice...

2h ago

Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died
Off-duty Toronto officer found guilty of assault in incident with Brampton teen who later died

A Toronto Police Service (TPS) officer was found guilty of a lesser charge of assault in connection with an incident in 2021 involving a Brampton teenager who later died following a Kijiji sale gone wrong. Superior...

4h ago

Man wanted after leaving care of Ontario Shores, last seen in Whitby
Man wanted after leaving care of Ontario Shores, last seen in Whitby

Durham police are searching for a man wanted after leaving the care of Whitby's Ontario Shores Centre for Mental Health Sciences. Shaundre-Kerr Davis, 29, was last seen on Monday night at 9 p.m. in...

56m ago

Most Watched Today

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.

3h ago

2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.

19h ago

2:39
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body

The baby’s body was lost for almost two years before Etobicoke General Hospital called the mother and told her they found it.   Now, the Coroner’s office has confirmed it will do a DNA test to ensure the right body was found. 

20h ago

2:47
Three million Ontarians have family doctors ready to retire: report
Three million Ontarians have family doctors ready to retire: report

An internal document obtained by the Ontario Liberals shows millions of family doctors will likely retire within the next five years. The report also suggests 1-in-4 residents do not have a primary physician. Mark McAllister reports.

21h ago

1:36
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike
Mediation efforts suspended in Canada Post strike

The special mediator appointed to assist in talks between Canada Post and its striking workers has decided to suspend mediation efforts, saying the two sides remain far apart on critical issues.

23h ago

More Videos