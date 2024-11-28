Panthers thump Maple Leafs 5-1, McMann leaves with injury

Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers centre Sam Reinhart, centre, celebrates with centre Aleksander Barkov (16) and defenceman Gustav Forsling, right, after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs, Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2024, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky).

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 28, 2024 6:54 am.

Last Updated November 28, 2024 7:09 am.

The Florida Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 on Wednesday night, snapping Toronto’s four-game winning streak as the blue and white lost another player to injury.

Carter Verhaeghe finished with two goals and an assist, while Sam Bennett and Aleksander Barkov added a goal and assist of their own. Sam Reinhart and Mackie Samoskevich also scored for Florida.

Mitch Marner scored Toronto’s lone goal.

The game marked the return of several former Panthers players, including Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Steven Lorentz and goalie Anthony Stolarz, who started for Toronto in the loss. The trio won the Stanley Cup with Florida last season.

The Maple Leafs, who entered Wednesday’s game missing several key players, including captain Auston Matthews, were dealt another blow as winger Bobby McMann was forced to leave the game with an upper-body injury and did not return.

His status is unclear.

The good news for Toronto is that Matthews’ return appears imminent, as the captain and star centre skated ahead of Wednesday’s game. He’s tentatively expected to play on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Lightning, which would be his first game back since suffering an injury on Nov. 3 against the Minnesota Wild.

Related:

The Leafs have also been without Matthew Knies, Max Domi, David Kampf and Max Pacioretty. Calle Jarnkrok has yet to play a game this season after undergoing surgery, while Ryan Reaves continues to serve a five-game suspension.

Of that group, Knies and Domi appear the most likely to join Matthews in returning to game action on Saturday. Toronto has been forced to rely on several young players, notably Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin, while recently signing Alex Nylander, William’s brother, to an NHL deal.

With as many as three players potentially returning this weekend, it’s unclear who will remain with the Maple Leafs and how McMann’s injury impacts those plans.

The Lightning will host Toronto on Saturday, and the Maple Leafs will return home to play Connor Bedard and the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 2.

Top Stories

Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting
Armed carjacking in Riverside leads to arrest of man wanted in Hwy. 401 shooting

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Toronto police were called to Dundas and Carroll streets...

49m ago

Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body
Coroner to take charge, conduct a DNA test after Etobicoke hospital loses stillborn baby's body

Three years after an Etobicoke hospital lost the body of a stillborn baby, Ontario's Chief Coroner is getting involved. Rachel Osbourn-Hutchinson was devastated when her daughter, Iah, was delivered...

13h ago

Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?
Oh Christmas tree: Will rising costs deter Ontarians from spending ahead of holidays?

It's that time of year again when Ontario families search for the perfect Christmas tree, but this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner. For many, picking up...

2h ago

Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run
Police release video of vehicle in Scarborough fatal hit-and-run

Toronto police have released dash cam footage of a vehicle wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run that killed a 71-year-old man. Officers were called to the scene at McNicoll Avenue and Kennedy...

11h ago

