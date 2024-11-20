Maple Leafs place Domi on IR, recall Grebenkin from AHL

The Toronto Maple Leafs continue to be decimated with injuries, announcing on Wednesday that Max Domi was placed on the injured reserve with a lower-body injury.

Nikita Grebenkin was recalled from the AHL’s Toronto Marlies and could make his NHL debut as early as tonight against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Domi has been dealing with the undisclosed injury for some time, as he has been periodically missing practice and team skates since last week.

The 29-year-old has struggled to find his footing this season, with no goals and six assists across 19 games. Domi hasn’t registered a point since Oct. 21 in a 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $15 million extension signed over the summer.

Grebenkin, 21, is in the midst of his first season in North America after being drafted by the Maple Leafs in the fifth round (135th overall) of the 2022 NHL Draft. The Russian-born winger won a championship with his KHL team last season and signed an entry-level deal with the Maple Leafs shortly after.

Grebenkin has four goals and 10 points across 13 AHL games with the Marlies.

Injuries piling up for Toronto

Mounting injuries have plagued the Maple Leafs in recent days. On Tuesday, the team placed David Kampf on injured reserve and called up Fraser Minten from the AHL.

That came the same day it was revealed that captain and star Auston Matthews had travelled to Germany for a second opinion on an injury that has kept him out of action since early November. General Manager Brad Treliving clarified that Matthews has not suffered a setback and remains day-to-day despite being out for multiple weeks.

Matthews isn’t expected to play Wednesday or Sunday, and his earliest return could come during a series in Florida when the Maple Leafs travel to play the Panthers on Nov. 27 or the Lightning on Nov. 30.

On Monday, the team also announced that Calle Jarnkrok had undergone hernia/groin surgery and was listed as month-to-month. The Maple Leafs have also been without Max Pacioretty, who remains on long-term injured reserve with a lower-body injury sustained on Nov. 9 against Montreal.

Ryan Reaves will also miss the next five games after being suspended for a hit against Edmonton Oilers defenceman Darnell Nurse.