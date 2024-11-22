Injury-ravaged Maple Leafs to be without Knies on Sunday

Matthew Knies
Toronto Maple Leafs left winger Matthew Knies. Photo: GETTY IMAGES.

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted November 22, 2024 12:53 pm.

Last Updated November 22, 2024 1:01 pm.

The injury-depleted Toronto Maple Leafs were dealt another blow as head coach Craig Berube announced winger Matthew Knies won’t play on Sunday against the Utah Hockey Club.

Berube told reporters that Knies, forced to leave Wednesday’s game against Vegas after being on the wrong end of a hit, will miss his first game of the season.

The play happened with 12:01 remaining in the second period, as Knies skated through the neutral zone with the puck when Zach Whitecloud seemed to leave his feet, appearing to make contact with the 22-year-old’s chin.

Knies immediately skated to Toronto’s bench as his teammates came to his defence, including blue-liner Simon Benoit, who took Whitecloud down to the ice.

Whitecloud was not penalized for the hit. Knies has been one of Toronto’s best players early on this season, with eight goals and 12 points in 20 games. He’s averaged a career-high 17 minutes of ice time under Berube this year.

It’s unclear when Knies will be ready to return. His next chance is against Florida on Nov. 27.

The 22-year-old joins a long list of injured Maple Leafs, including Auston Matthews, Max Pacioretty, Calle Jarnkrok, David Kampf and Max Domi. Berube said defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson didn’t practice on Friday due to an illness, and the team announced defenceman Philippe Myers was recalled from the AHL.

Related:

Berube said Domi, who was placed on injured reserve ahead of Wednesday’s game, has a chance to play on Sunday. Toronto will also be without Ryan Reaves, currently serving a five-game suspension.

The depleted Maple Leafs have been forced to rely on a pair of youngsters, notably Fraser Minten and Nikita Grebenkin, who both debuted on Wednesday. Minten scored his first NHL goal in a 3-0 win against Vegas.

Matthews, who recently travelled to Germany for a second opinion on an injury that has kept him out of action since Nov. 3, could return to the Maple Leafs on Nov. 27 against the Panthers.

Toronto enters Sunday’s game with a 12-6-2 record and is currently first in the Atlantic Division with 26 points.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

breaking

1h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

1h ago

Ontario agrees to join National School Food Program
Ontario agrees to join National School Food Program

Ontario has reached a major agreement with the federal government to deliver healthy meals to more than 160,000 students in the province. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Friday...

9m ago

Toronto man going into space today, taking Taylor Swift bracelets from Rogers Centre show
Toronto man going into space today, taking Taylor Swift bracelets from Rogers Centre show

Henry Wolfond is about to become Canada's latest space tourist. The Toronto man will be one of six paying passengers aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket's ninth crewed flight, which will blast off...

1h ago

Top Stories

Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'
Pat King found guilty of mischief for role in 'Freedom Convoy'

Pat King, one of the most prominent figures of the 2022 "Freedom Convoy" in Ottawa, has been found guilty on five counts including mischief and disobeying a court order. A judge in an Ottawa courtroom...

breaking

1h ago

NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed
NDP says Ford government's bike lane bill bans lawsuits if cyclists injured or killed on streets where lanes removed

The Ford government's controversial bike lane bill will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once the bike lanes are removed. NDP MPP Jessica Bell said the change was included in...

1h ago

Ontario agrees to join National School Food Program
Ontario agrees to join National School Food Program

Ontario has reached a major agreement with the federal government to deliver healthy meals to more than 160,000 students in the province. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement on Friday...

9m ago

Toronto man going into space today, taking Taylor Swift bracelets from Rogers Centre show
Toronto man going into space today, taking Taylor Swift bracelets from Rogers Centre show

Henry Wolfond is about to become Canada's latest space tourist. The Toronto man will be one of six paying passengers aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket's ninth crewed flight, which will blast off...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:15
New data reveals Taylor Swift's first 3 Toronto shows boost downtown spending by 57%
New data reveals Taylor Swift's first 3 Toronto shows boost downtown spending by 57%

Night 4 of six sold-out shows has wrapped up for Toronto's version of the Eras Tour. As Jazan Grewal reports, new data reveals that the first three shows fuelled downtown spending by 57 per cent.

5h ago

1:38
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan
Cyclists protest Doug Ford's bike lane plan

The Ontario NDP says an 11-page amendment to Bill 212 will prevent anyone from suing the province if they're injured once bike lanes are removed from Toronto city streets.

14h ago

1:32
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau
Canada will abide by international law regarding arrest warrant for Netanyahu: Trudeau

"We stand up for international law and we will abide by all the regulations and rulings of the international courts," Trudeau said. "This is just who we are as Canadians."

21h ago

6:15
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break
Federal Liberals announce holiday season tax break

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government plans to temporarily lift the federal sales tax off a slew of items from Dec. 14, 2024, to Feb. 15, 2025 and send cheques to millions of Canadians this spring.

21h ago

0:19
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre
WATCH: Taylor Swift's convoy heads back into Toronto for Thursday's concert at Rogers Centre

Swift's convoy rolls down the Gardiner Expressway with a police escort on the way back to Rogers Centre for Thursday night's concert.

22h ago

More Videos