York regional council approves 7.7% police budget hike while Peel considers record boost

York regional council has approved a 7.7 per cent increase in the police operating and capital budget for 2025.

In a release, York Regional Police (YRP) said the budget boost would help finance the hiring of 154 additional members, “expanding our frontline, investigative and support staff

to address the recent surges in both violent and property crime.”

“The additional members will strengthen YRP’s ability to respond to and actively investigate crimes while improving crime prevention strategies and partnerships to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of York Region,” it said.

Police Chief Jim MacSween says the policing environment has become increasingly complex and the 2025 budget addresses the resources that are needed to deal with recent crime trends while also preparing the organization for the future.

“Over the last few years York Region has been experiencing a significant rise in violent crime and

property crime,” said Chief MacSween.

Peel ponders record police budget boost

Now that York has passed its police budget, all eyes shift to Peel where a record budget request from Peel Regional Police has been sent back to the drawing board.

Peel police is calling for a record budget boost of almost $132 million – a proposal that comes as the region battles an explosion in violent crimes and longer response times to 911 calls.

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown supports the hike.

“How can the region declare a gender-based violence epidemic and not have officers able to respond to someone on a 911 call screaming for help,” he questioned.

But Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish is not in favour of the unprecedented budget proposal and resigned from the police board last week telling CityNews it’s something she can’t fully support if it means a hefty tax hike for already-stretched citizens.

“Our budget increase is going to be about 9.9 per cent this year,” she said. “We have seniors that may lose their houses over this. We have one in 13 people using food banks. We can’t be taxing them an extra 10 per cent on their property tax. Something’s gotta give.”

After many hours of debate over two meetings a motion to send the budget proposal back to police to be reviewed and revised carried by one vote.

Mayor Brown is one of 11 councillors who did not support that motion, saying the region is 600 officers behind Toronto on a per capita basis.

Consultation at Peel’s regional council will continue next week and the budget will be voted on sometime in December.