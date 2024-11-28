York regional council approves 7.7% police budget hike while Peel considers record boost

A York Regional Police shoulder badge
A York Regional Police shoulder badge is seen in this undated photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By Michael Talbot

Posted November 28, 2024 7:39 pm.

York regional council has approved a 7.7 per cent increase in the police operating and capital budget for 2025.

In a release, York Regional Police (YRP) said the budget boost would help finance the hiring of 154 additional members, “expanding our frontline, investigative and support staff
to address the recent surges in both violent and property crime.”

“The additional members will strengthen YRP’s ability to respond to and actively investigate crimes while improving crime prevention strategies and partnerships to ensure the safety and well-being of the residents of York Region,” it said.

Police Chief Jim MacSween says the policing environment has become increasingly complex and the 2025 budget addresses the resources that are needed to deal with recent crime trends while also preparing the organization for the future.

“Over the last few years York Region has been experiencing a significant rise in violent crime and
property crime,” said Chief MacSween.

Peel ponders record police budget boost

Now that York has passed its police budget, all eyes shift to Peel where a record budget request from Peel Regional Police has been sent back to the drawing board.

Peel police is calling for a record budget boost of almost $132 million – a proposal that comes as the region battles an explosion in violent crimes and longer response times to 911 calls.  

Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown supports the hike.

“How can the region declare a gender-based violence epidemic and not have officers able to respond to someone on a 911 call screaming for help,” he questioned.

But Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish is not in favour of the unprecedented budget proposal and resigned from the police board last week telling CityNews it’s something she can’t fully support if it means a hefty tax hike for already-stretched citizens.

“Our budget increase is going to be about 9.9 per cent this year,” she said. “We have seniors that may lose their houses over this. We have one in 13 people using food banks. We can’t be taxing them an extra 10 per cent on their property tax. Something’s gotta give.”

After many hours of debate over two meetings a motion to send the budget proposal back to police to be reviewed and revised carried by one vote.

Mayor Brown is one of 11 councillors who did not support that motion, saying the region is 600 officers behind Toronto on a per capita basis.

Consultation at Peel’s regional council will continue next week and the budget will be voted on sometime in December.

Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx
Eglinton Crosstown signal flaw found, but revenue service demo could happen in early 2025: Metrolinx

Metrolinx president and CEO Phil Verster says crews are working to fully address the Eglinton Crosstown signaling issue by the end of 2024.

30m ago

Ontario government 'in conversation' with Hwy. 407 over potential buyback
Ontario government 'in conversation' with Hwy. 407 over potential buyback

From a tunnel under the 401 to ripping out bike lanes, the Ford government has proposed several different ways to potentially ease congestion in the GTA. And now a common one has resurfaced: buying...

4h ago

Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says
Canada Post temporarily laying off striking workers, union says

The union representing Canada Post workers says the Crown corporation has been laying off striking employees as the labour action by more than 55,000 workers approaches the two-week mark. In a notice...

7h ago

'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police
'Maybe they got the wrong address?': Whitby family says home raided by Durham police

A family in Whitby is sharing their story after members of the Durham Regional Police Services Tactical Support Unit broke down their front door and forced them outside to search their Kantium Way home. "On...

8h ago

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.

8h ago

3:26
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Caryn Ceolin reports.

9h ago

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.

9h ago

2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
2:39
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby's body
Coroner now taking charge after Toronto hospital lost baby’s body

The baby’s body was lost for almost two years before Etobicoke General Hospital called the mother and told her they found it.   Now, the Coroner’s office has confirmed it will do a DNA test to ensure the right body was found. 
