Canadian, U.S. markets plunge for 3rd day as investors fret over tariffs

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on April 04, 2025 in New York City. Stocks fell sharply again Friday as the world continues to react to U.S. President Donald Trump's sweeping new tariffs on major U.S. trade partners. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images) 2025 Getty Images

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 7, 2025 10:20 am.

Canadian and U.S. stock markets are sinking for a third straight day as U.S. President Trump’s tariffs stir global recession fears.

The S&P/TSX composite index was trading down 825.74 points or 3.56 per cent at 23,367.73.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 1,402.98 points or 3.66 per cent at 36,911.88. The S&P 500 was down 198.85 points or 3.92 per cent at 4,875.23, while the Nasdaq was down 722.89 points or 4.64 per cent at 14,864.89.

The Canadian dollar was trading for 70.14 cents US compared with 70.34 cents Friday.

Stock markets started selling off last Thursday after Trump unveiled steep tariffs after markets closed on Wednesday that are expected to cause havoc on global trade.

Trump said on the weekend he didn’t want global markets to fall, but added that he wasn’t concerned about the massive sell-offs.

He said: “sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something.”

'Whatever it takes': Ontario unveils $11B aid package to shield workers, businesses from Trump tariffs

Ontario is offering around $11 billion in aid to support the province's workers and businesses, helping shield the economy from uncertainty and the effects of U.S. tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump. In...

3h ago

World stock markets plunge again as Trump doubles down on tariffs

Global stock markets extended a severe plunge Monday, fueled by fears that U.S. tariffs would lead to a global economic slowdown. European and Asian shares saw dramatic losses, the leading U.S. index...

3h ago

Blue Jays, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. agree to second-richest contract in MLB history

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s contract saga reached a historical conclusion early Monday morning when he and the Toronto Blue Jays agreed to a $500-million, 14-year extension that's pending a physical,...

4h ago

About 66,000 Hydro One customers still without power in Ontario after ice storm

About 66,000 homes and businesses in Ontario are still without power more than a week after an ice storm caused severe damage in central and eastern parts of the province. Hydro One says the number...

52m ago

