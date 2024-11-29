Jim Jessop appointed new Toronto Fire Chief

Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop
Toronto Deputy Fire Chief Jim Jessop is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted November 29, 2024 8:52 am.

Last Updated November 29, 2024 9:01 am.

Toronto City Council has appointed a new fire chief. Jim Jessop is set to take over on Jan. 2, 2025, after Matthew Pegg announced his retirement last May.

Jessop began his firefighting career in Toronto in 1996. He has held leadership roles with the Ontario government, the City of Niagara Falls and the City of London before rejoining the Toronto Fire Service (TFS) in 2015. He is currently the Deputy Fire Chief and previously served as acting fire chief from August 2020 to April 2022.  

As Fire Chief and General Manager, Jessop will oversee all aspects of TFS the city said in a release on Friday.

“Thanks to Toronto City Council for entrusting me to lead the Toronto Fire Service – the largest fire service in Canada – into its next chapter. Together, we will continue to protect residents, visitors and businesses against all hazards through preparedness, prevention, public education and emergency response,” Jessop said in a release.

Pegg ended a 32-year career as a firefighter on October 4, having spent the last eight years as fire chief. He was appointed Toronto’s COVID-19 incident commander in March 2020 and was a central figure in coordinating the city’s overall response to the pandemic.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is alerting consumers about a recall of whole cucumbers shipped and sold by an American company across several provinces. SunFed Produce based in Arizona issued a...

32m ago

Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris
Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris

On this week's episode of the "Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files" podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the unsolved murder of 30-year-old pawn...

5h ago

Canadian news publishers suing ChatGPT developer OpenAI
Canadian news publishers suing ChatGPT developer OpenAI

A coalition of Canadian news publishers is suing OpenAI for using news content to train its ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence system. The coalition includes The Canadian Press, Torstar, Globe...

19m ago

GDP per capita falls for sixth straight quarter, economists split on rate cut size
GDP per capita falls for sixth straight quarter, economists split on rate cut size

The Canadian economy shrank on a per-person basis for a sixth consecutive quarter as higher interest rates continued to weigh on business investment. Statistics Canada’s gross domestic product report...

26m ago

Top Stories

Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination
Cucumbers sold in Ontario, three other provinces recalled due to possible salmonella contamination

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is alerting consumers about a recall of whole cucumbers shipped and sold by an American company across several provinces. SunFed Produce based in Arizona issued a...

32m ago

Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris
Suspects identified but still no arrests in shooting death of Michael Nigris

On this week's episode of the "Tracking a Killer: The Cold Case Files" podcast, 680 reporter Fil Martino and Madison Fitzpatrick of Rogers TV Barrie take a look at the unsolved murder of 30-year-old pawn...

5h ago

Canadian news publishers suing ChatGPT developer OpenAI
Canadian news publishers suing ChatGPT developer OpenAI

A coalition of Canadian news publishers is suing OpenAI for using news content to train its ChatGPT generative artificial intelligence system. The coalition includes The Canadian Press, Torstar, Globe...

19m ago

GDP per capita falls for sixth straight quarter, economists split on rate cut size
GDP per capita falls for sixth straight quarter, economists split on rate cut size

The Canadian economy shrank on a per-person basis for a sixth consecutive quarter as higher interest rates continued to weigh on business investment. Statistics Canada’s gross domestic product report...

26m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Flurries on the way in GTA
Flurries on the way in GTA

The first real taste of winter weather is on the way. The details in our seven day forecast.

14h ago

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.

23h ago

3:26
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Caryn Ceolin reports.

23h ago

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.

23h ago

2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos