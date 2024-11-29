Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver.

Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Investigators say the victim was operating a rideshare vehicle when four males entered the vehicle.

The suspects then allegedly made several anti-Trans comments towards the victim and the victim terminated the ride.

Two of the four suspects then assaulted the victim. The victim attended the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being treated as a hate-motivated offence.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the assault or have video to contact them.