Males wanted in hate-motivated assault of rideshare driver

A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen at night in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By Meredith Bond

Posted November 29, 2024 3:38 pm.

Toronto police are looking for four males wanted in connection with a hate-motivated assault of a rideshare driver.

Officers were called to an assault in the Spadina and Ava roads area around 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Investigators say the victim was operating a rideshare vehicle when four males entered the vehicle.

The suspects then allegedly made several anti-Trans comments towards the victim and the victim terminated the ride.

Two of the four suspects then assaulted the victim. The victim attended the hospital with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is being treated as a hate-motivated offence.

Police ask anyone who witnessed the assault or have video to contact them.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2
TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2. The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement...

58m ago

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

4m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says
Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says

Phil Verster said the soil was 'different than expected.' He said Metrolinx is looking to provide a Scarborough subway extension update.

1h ago

Top Stories

TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2
TTC secures funding to buy 55 new subway trains for Line 2

The Toronto Transit Commission is getting much-needed new subway trains to replace its aging fleet on Line 2. The federal government joined both the province and City of Toronto in a funding announcement...

58m ago

John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC
John Herdman resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

John Herdman, embroiled in the drone-spying scandal that has dogged Canada Soccer, has resigned as coach of Toronto FC. Herdman was put in charge of the MLS team in late August after stepping down as...

4m ago

Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend
Areas north of the GTA could get over 75 cm of snow this weekend

Environment Canada is warning of snow squalls in parts of Ontario north of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) this weekend, with more than 75 centimetres of snow accumulation possible in some areas. The...

3h ago

Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says
Soil conditions ‘hampering’ Scarborough subway extension tunnelling, Metrolinx CEO says

Phil Verster said the soil was 'different than expected.' He said Metrolinx is looking to provide a Scarborough subway extension update.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:20
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights
Mississauga man wraps BMW in 1800 Christmas lights

A Mississauga man is attracting the spotlight after he wrapped his BMW in festive Christmas lights. Audra Brown with a look at the colourful display, that has also caught the attention of the police.

22h ago

3:13
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home
Whitby family speaks out after Durham Police raid their home

A family in Whitby claims they were wrongly targeted in a police investigation. They’re now searching for answers. Pat Taney reports.
3:26
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation
Hwy. 401 shooting suspect arrested in downtown carjacking investigation

An armed carjacking in Riverside has led to the arrest of a man wanted for allegedly shooting at vehicles on Highway 401 on Tuesday morning. Caryn Ceolin reports.

2:23
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?
Oh Christmas Tree, Oh Christmas Tree... What will you cost me?

It’s that time of year again when families across Ontario are looking for the perfect Christmas tree. But as Catalina Gillies reports, this holiday season, those might find their wallets stretched a little thinner.
2:35
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas
Intense snow squalls expected in snowbelt areas

The first snowfall will be coming for snowbelt areas this weekend. Meteorologist Natasha Ramsahai has your seven-day forecast.
More Videos